No Claim Bonus (NCB) is a discount on your car insurance premium for completing policy years without making an eligible insurance claim. It increases with consecutive claim-free years and can reach a maximum of 50% after five years.

Here is how the NCB discount increases:

Consecutive claim-free years NCB discount 1 year 20% 2 years 25% 3 years 35% 4 years 45% 5 years 50%

One important thing to understand is that NCB applies only to the Own Damage (OD) premium, not the entire insurance premium. For example, if your new car's OD premium is ₹20,000, a 50% NCB would reduce this component by ₹10,000. You will still have to pay the applicable third-party premium, taxes and other charges.

Can You Transfer Your 50% NCB to a New Car?

Yes. You can transfer your accumulated NCB from your old car to a new car, provided you meet the eligibility conditions.

The important distinction is that NCB belongs to the policyholder rather than the vehicle. This means selling your old car does not mean you have to give up the discount you earned through claim-free driving.

However, the new car must belong to the same vehicle class as the old one. For example, you can generally transfer NCB from one private car to another private car, but you cannot transfer your car's NCB to a motorcycle.

How to Transfer Your 50% NCB to a New Car

The process is fairly straightforward, but you need to coordinate with your existing insurer and the insurer covering your new car.

Step 1: Inform Your Existing Insurance Company

Once you decide to sell your old car, contact your existing insurance company and request an NCB retention certificate. This certificate confirms the NCB percentage you have earned and allows you to use it when insuring your replacement vehicle.

You may need to submit your old policy details and proof that you have sold the vehicle. Ask your insurer about its specific documentation requirements before cancelling or transferring the existing policy.

Step 2: Obtain Your NCB Retention Certificate

Once your insurer verifies your claim history and sale documents, it can issue an NCB retention certificate. This is the document you will need to establish your existing discount with the insurer covering your new car.

Check that the certificate mentions the correct NCB percentage and your policy details. Also, check its validity because you must use it within the period specified by your insurer.

Step 3: Share the Certificate With Your New Insurer

When purchasing insurance for your new car, inform the insurer that you already have an accumulated NCB. Submit your retention certificate so that the eligible discount can be applied to the new policy.

You can transfer your NCB even if you choose a different insurance company for your new car. You do not have to purchase the new policy from the insurer that covered your old vehicle.

Step 4: Check Your New Insurance Policy

Before accepting the policy, check whether the correct NCB percentage appears in the policy document. Make sure the discount has been applied to the Own Damage premium rather than the entire premium.

If the policy shows zero NCB despite your submitting the retention certificate, contact the insurer and get the discrepancy corrected. Do not assume that submitting the certificate automatically means the discount has been applied.

What Documents Do You Need to Transfer NCB?

Your insurer may ask for different documents depending on how you sell your old car and purchase the new one. However, keeping the following documents ready can make the process easier.

Old car insurance policy: Establishes your previous insurance details and NCB history.

Establishes your previous insurance details and NCB history. NCB retention certificate: Confirms your accumulated discount.

Confirms your accumulated discount. Old car RC: Helps establish the vehicle's registration details.

Helps establish the vehicle's registration details. Sale agreement or delivery receipt: Provides proof that you have sold the old vehicle.

Provides proof that you have sold the old vehicle. Forms 29 and 30: May be required as proof of the ownership transfer process.

May be required as proof of the ownership transfer process. New car invoice or RC: Establishes the details of your replacement vehicle.

Establishes the details of your replacement vehicle. Identity proof: Helps verify that the NCB belongs to the same policyholder.

Your insurer may request additional documents or a specific NCB transfer application. Confirm the requirements before submitting your request.

How Long Can You Wait Before Transferring Your NCB?

There are two timelines worth understanding because they apply to different situations.

1. The three-year NCB transfer window: The government consumer insurance guide states that NCB can be transferred from an old vehicle to a new vehicle within three years from the date of sale of the old vehicle, provided both vehicles belong to the same class. However, check the validity printed on your retention certificate and confirm the current requirements with your insurer before relying on this period.

2. The 90-day policy renewal window: If your existing insurance policy expires, you generally need to renew it within 90 days to retain your accumulated NCB. Allowing the policy to remain expired beyond this period can result in losing the benefit.

These are not interchangeable deadlines. The three-year period concerns retaining NCB after selling your old vehicle, while the 90-day period concerns renewing an expired policy.

Does the Buyer of Your Old Car Get Your 50% NCB?

No. The buyer does not automatically receive your accumulated NCB when purchasing your old car because the discount belongs to you as the policyholder.

The buyer can arrange insurance for the vehicle, but cannot simply inherit your 50% discount. If the existing insurance policy is transferred to the buyer, the NCB component needs to be adjusted because the buyer is not entitled to your accumulated benefit.

You should therefore inform your insurer about the sale and separately request an NCB retention certificate for your next car.

Can You Transfer NCB to a New Car With a Different Insurance Company?

Yes. You do not have to stay with your existing insurance company to retain your NCB.

For example, if your old car was insured with one company but you find a better policy from another insurer for your new car, you can submit your NCB retention certificate to the new insurer. The eligible discount can then be applied to your new policy after verification.

The important thing is to provide accurate NCB details and supporting documents. Declaring a higher discount than you have actually earned can create problems during claim verification and may affect your policy benefits.

What Happens If You Make a Claim After Earning 50% NCB?

Under the standard NCB structure, an eligible Own Damage claim can reduce your accumulated NCB to zero at the next renewal. This means that even if you have earned the maximum 50% discount over several years, a subsequent claim can affect the benefit you carry forward.

However, some insurers offer an NCB Protection add-on that can preserve your accumulated discount after certain claims, subject to the policy's conditions and limits. If you have this add-on, check exactly which claims it protects before assuming your NCB will remain unchanged.

NCB Transfer Checklist Before Buying Your New Car



What to check Why it matters Existing NCB percentage Ensures you transfer the correct discount Old car sale proof Helps establish your eligibility NCB retention certificate Confirms your accumulated benefit New car eligibility Ensures both vehicles belong to the same class Certificate validity Prevents missing the applicable deadline New insurer details Allows the discount to be applied correctly Final policy document Confirms the correct NCB has been included

What Should You Remember When Transferring Your 50% NCB?

Transferring your NCB is one of the simplest ways to reduce the insurance cost of your new car, but you need to complete the paperwork correctly. Your claim-free record stays with you when you replace your old car, provided the new vehicle meets the eligibility conditions and you follow the insurer's transfer process.

Get your NCB retention certificate, check its validity, submit the required documents and verify the discount in your new policy. Most importantly, do not let an incorrect NCB declaration or a missed deadline cost you a discount you spent years earning. You earned that 50% discount. Make sure your next car gets it too.