Husqvarna Sales Figures For March 2020 Revealed; 410 Units Sold

Husqvarna sold a total of 410 motorcycles in India in the month of March 2020. It could be argued that the numbers could have been even higher, but for the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Both motorcycles are based on the KTM 250 Duke and get the same engine along with the same chassis as well. The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 were launched in India on February 25, 2020. Both motorcycles had an introductory price of ₹ 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company sold 163 motorcycles in February 2020, in just 4 days since they were launch.

Also Read: Husqvarna Motorcycles Deliveries Begin In India

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is a modern cafe racer with a hunkered down handlebar for a more aggressive riding position

Husqvarna bikes have always had a distinct design language with minimalist overtones and these two Huskies are no different. These motorcycles get the same setup as on the KTM 250 Duke. Thanks to their styling, both motorcycles get a different handlebar. Both motorcycles get 43 mm WP USDs up front and a WP monoshock at the rear. The front wheel gets a 320 mm disc while the rear gets a 230 mm disc. Both bikes are also built around lightweight trellis frame and have 17-inch alloy wheels. The Svartpilen 250 weighs 154 kg (kerb weight) while the Vitpilen 250 is one kg lighter.

(The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is a neo-retro scrambler with a slightly relaxed riding position)

The 250 cc motorcycles get a fuel injected, liquid cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces 30 bhp at 9,000 rpm and has a peak torque output of 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm. There is a 6-speed gearbox on offer too along with a slipper clutch. It is the same setup a on the KTM 250 Duke.

The Svartpilen 250 (Swedish for black arrow) is basically a modern day neo-retro scrambler with a slightly upright stance and tyres that can handle the tarmac and mild off-road trails too. It also gets a bash-plate as standard. On the other hand, the Vitpilen 250 (Swedish for White Arrow) gets a sportier stance and lowered handlebars, in line with a typical cafe racer motorcycle. In terms of features, the motorcycles get Bosch dual-channel ABS and all LED lighting.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.