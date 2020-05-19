Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, Svartpilen 250 Twins Get A Price Hike

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 were launched in India in February 2020 at an introductory price of ₹ 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). And after three months, the motorcycles get a price hike of ₹ 4,736 across in India. In Delhi, the new ex-showroom price for both motorcycles is ₹ 184,768 and are in effect MAy 15, 2020 onwards. With Bajaj Auto restarting its dealer operations across India, the motorcycles will now be available for purchase as well. The Svartpilen 250 (Swedish for black arrow) is basically a modern day neo-retro scrambler with a slightly upright stance and tyres that can handle the tarmac and mild off-road trails too. It also gets a bash-plate as standard. On the other hand, the Vitpilen 250 (Swedish for White Arrow) gets a sportier stance and lowered handlebars, in line with a typical cafe racer motorcycle. In terms of features, both motorcycles get Bosch dual-channel ABS and all LED lighting.

The 250 cc motorcycles get a fuel injected, liquid cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces 30 bhp at 9,000 rpm and has a peak torque output of 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm. There is a 6-speed gearbox on offer too along with a slipper clutch. It is the same setup a on the KTM 250 Duke. The Svartpilen gets a hydro-formed steel handlebar while the Vitpilen gets clip-on handlebars. Both motorcycles get 43 mm WP USDs up front and a WP monoshock at the rear. The front wheel gets a 320 mm disc while the rear gets a 230 mm disc. Both bikes are also built around lightweight trellis frame and have 17-inch alloy wheels. The Svartpilen 250 weighs 154 kg (kerb weight) while the Vitpilen 250 is one kg lighter.

Husqvarna sold a total of 410 motorcycles in India in the month of March 2020. It could be argued that the numbers could have been even higher, but for the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. But like all other companies, Husqvarna had zero sales in April 2020 as the nation was under a strict COVID-19 lockdown.

