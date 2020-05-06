New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyosung GV 300 S Bobber Announced For Europe

The 300 cc v-twin cruiser from the Korean motorcycle brand will make its Europe debut, but so far, there is no news of it being launched in India.

The Hyosung Bobber 300 gets a 300 cc, v-twin, liquid-cooled engine

Highlights

  • 296 cc, liquid-cooled, v-twin engine makes 30 bhp
  • New 300 cc Bobber from Hyosung for European market
  • Hyosung Bobber 300 priced at 4,990 Euros in France

Korean motorcycle brand Hyosung has announced a 300 cc v-twin cruiser, for the European market. Called the Hyosung GV 300 S Bobber, the new bike is powered by a 300 cc v-twin engine which puts out around 30 bhp, and weighs around 172 kg. With a seat height of just 710 mm, the Bobber 300 will be perfect for beginners, with little or no riding experience, primarily A2 licence holders in Europe to make a dash around town or gain some motorcycle experience before graduating to bigger machines. The Bobber 300 is priced at 4,990 Euros in France (around ₹ 4 lakh).

hsv2mtrs

The Hyosung Bobber 300 has a simple part analogue, part digital instrument console

The engine, a 60-degree, liquid-cooled v-twin, is a four-valve, SOHC unit, with 296 cc displacement, and puts out 30 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Coupled with a 6-speed gearbox, 172 kg dry weight and small wheels, the Hyosung GV 300 S Bobber seems accessible with not too intimidating performance for beginners. A low saddle height also makes it easy, even for newbie riders and beginners alike.

n16seep8

With a 300 cc, v-twin engine and a low seat height of 710 mm, the Bobber 300 is accessible for new riders and beginners

0 Comments

The styling is like a typical American cruiser motorcycle, although the GV 300 S Bobber wears a blacked out looks, with blacked out engine, blacked out wheels, and a black colour scheme as well. The dashboard is a simple affair, with an analogue rev counter and a small digital screen showing the fuel gauge, speedometer and odometer readings. The fuel tank has a capacity of 12.5 litres, enough for the urban runaround, and a 300 cc powerplant is a good enough engine displacement for beginners. So far though, there's no word on the GV 300 S Bobber being introduced in India anytime soon.

