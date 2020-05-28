Hyundai Announces Relief Task Force For Customers Affected By Cyclone Amphan

The cyclone Amphan has caused major devastation specially to those living in the coastal districts of West Bengal. Attempting to give relief to its customers in the eastern state affected by the deadly cyclone, Hyundai Motor India has formed a relief task force. The company says it has positioned a dedicated emergency roadside assistance service team to support the cyclone affected customers and their vehicles along with over 30 towing trucks to assist the customers in case of any vehicle breakdown.

Hyundai has already opened 806 showrooms and 863 workshops across India Hyundai is also offering a 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for cyclone affected vehicles. Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service said, "Cyclone Amphan has once again tested the resilience of the people of West Bengal. Our customer care teams and relief task force will ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers and offer them 'Peace of Mind in these challenging times."

The company has also initiated a helpline number for the same. To promote a safe & convenient customer experience Hyundai says it has stepped up its 360 degree digital and contactless service through online service booking, repair updates through 'Hyundai on WhatsApp' and online service payment facility.



The company has already opened 806 Showrooms and 863 Workshops across India, in compliance with government authorities. In accordance with government mandates, all the showrooms and workshops, which have opened, adhere to the strictest guidelines that promote safety and welfare of customers and employees. Moreover, showrooms and workshops are being operated in a graded manner ensuring 100 per cent social distancing compliance, while also conducting frequent sanitisation of facilities.

