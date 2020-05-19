Hyundai Announces Priority Car Service For Corona Warriors

Hyundai Motor India has been taking a series of initiatives to help ease the pressures created by the Coronavirus pandemic. One of them is taking care of medical professionals who are at the frontlines in this fight against the disease. In its latest move the Korean car maker has announced that starting May 20, 2020 it will conduct Corona Warriors camps across all its workshops that are operational as per Government guidelines. The camp will be on till the end of this month.

The company is also promoting its digital & contact-less sales and service platform. Hyundai says it will provide priority service to these professionals with a complimentary AC check, top wash & Hi-touch point sanitisation. There will also be special offers on car interior sanitisation, labour charges, air purifier, roadside assistance & extended warranty. The company is also offering special offers for medical professionals on purchase of select models.

Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "As a caring and socially responsible brand, it is our duty to support communities through times such as these. We have launched the Corona Warriors camp as a token of our gratitude towards customers that are battling the COVID-19 crisis on frontlines and are extending our support through unique service offerings for their Hyundai cars, along with other added benefits."

Talking about the safety of customers and employees, Hyundai says all its dealer operations are aligned in sync with Central & State government guidelines. The company is also promoting its digital & contact-less service platform where service booking, repair updates and payment facility are all available online.

