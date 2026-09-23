Hyundai Bayon Confirmed As 4.2M-Long Petrol SUV; Bookings Open
- Bayon will slot in between Venue and Creta in Hyundai line-up.
- Expected to be offered with 1.5-litre petrol engine at launch.
- Booking amount set at Rs 11,000.
Cashing in on the substantial hype generated by an endless stream of darkened teasers, Hyundai India has opened bookings for its upcoming SUV, the Bayon, but is surprisingly yet to reveal a single, full image of the model. The booking amount is set at Rs 11,000, and potential buyers who want to book one straightaway without even seeing it can do so online or at their nearest Hyundai dealership.
However, Hyundai has confirmed a few crucial details of the Bayon, giving us an idea of where exactly it will be placed in the company's SUV lineup.
Also Read: Hyundai Launches Lounge Editions For Alcazar, Creta And Creta Electric
2027 Hyundai Bayon: Dimensions and design
Perhaps the most important confirmation is the length of the Hyundai Bayon. The carmaker has revealed the Bayon is 4.2 metres long, which means it is notably longer than the Hyundai Venue (which is a sub-compact SUV), but not as long as the Hyundai Creta (which measures over 4.3 metres in length).
At least from a length perspective, the Bayon is positioned closer to the likes of the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. As far as the design is concerned, teaser images have revealed H-shaped light elements, an upright silhouette and a roof spoiler-integrated stop light.
Also Read: New Hyundai MPV, Off-Road SUV Confirmed For India
2027 Hyundai Bayon: Engine and transmissions
Hyundai has also confirmed the Bayon will be launched as a petrol SUV. Gearbox choices will include a manual as well as a continously variable transmission (CVT) for those seeking the convenience of an automatic.
We expect the Bayon to have the same 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is offered with the Creta, developing close to 115 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. It remains to be seen if Hyundai will add turbo-petrol and CNG options to the Bayon at a later stage.
2027 Hyundai Bayon: Features
The Bayon will come with an in-built voice assistant that leverages generative AI, as per Hyundai. It's also likely the Bayon will come with an exhaustive set of safety features, with Hyundai claiming the Bayon is engineered for ‘five-star Indian safety standards’.
2027 Hyundai Bayon: Expected price, launch timeline and rivals
For now, Hyundai has only stated the Bayon is coming ‘this festive season’, but we expect it to debut in October, with deliveries likely to commence before Diwali.
From a size point of view, the Bayon is closer to the Taigun and Kushaq, but it remains to be seen how Hyundai chooses to price it vis-a-vis the Venue and Creta. Expect prices for the Bayon to be in the range of Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).
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