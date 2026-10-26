Hyundai Bayon: In Pictures

The Hyundai Bayon has been launched in India at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 10 lakh. It is positioned to fill the gap between the Hyundai Venue and the Hyundai Creta, it shares some of the bits with the venue and powertrain from the Hyundai Creta.





On the exterior, the Hyundai logo is positioned on the bonnet rather than the grille, while the overall design closely resembles the images officially released by the brand. It features muscular body cladding, an upright bonnet and a prominent stance.





The heavy body cladding extends around the sides and is complemented by 17-inch alloy wheels. The Bayon measures over 4.2 metres in length and has a wheelbase of over 2.6 metres, providing a spacious cabin. It has a claimed ground clearance of 205mm in an unladen condition.

Also Read: Hyundai Bayon Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 10 Lakh





The rear does not feature anything particularly distinctive. The SUV gets a sharper and more muscular design that follows the same design language as the front, with thick black body cladding adding to its rugged appearance.

The Hyundai Bayon gets two interior options: a white and grey theme and an all-black theme, with the seats and steering wheel finished in black. Complementing the interior is ambient lighting positioned beneath the front door armrests and beside the infotainment screen, near the small storage space.





The Hyundai Bayon gets sculpted front seats with improved bolstering and under-thigh support, according to Hyundai. The higher HX8 and HX10 variants feature leatherette upholstery, and ventilated front seats.







Additionally, the driver gets an 8-way power-adjustable seat with improved bolstering and under-thigh support, as claimed by the brand. This feature is available in the HX8 and HX10 trims of the variant lineup.







The top-spec HX10 variant features dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays, comprising a digital instrument cluster and a connected-car navigation system. The navigation system is accelerated by NVIDIA technology, while lower variants receive different infotainment and instrument cluster configurations.







The Screen also supports an in-built Generative AI Voice Assistant. It combines intelligence by Perplexity with voice AI powered by SoundHound AI, enabling natural-language interactions for information on travel, weather, restaurants, hotels, news and sports. The assistant supports English.





The rear seats of the Hyundai Bayon gets two-step reclining function, rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest and 60:40 split-folding rear seats. These features are available on select variants.







It features touch-capacitive buttons for the AC controls, positioned between the vertically oriented central AC vents. Additionally, it gets single-zone climate control, complemented by ventilated front seats.

The Bayon offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on select variants. The top-spec HX10 also features an eight-speaker Bose premium sound system, comprising a front central speaker and subwoofer. Other connectivity features include Bluetooth, voice recognition and a wireless smartphone charger on select variants.







The Bayon is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated MPi petrol engine. The engine has a displacement of 1,497cc and is the same unit that has powered more than six lakh Hyundai vehicles in India since 2020. It produces 113.4 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. The claimed fuel efficiency is 18.6 kmpl for the automatic transmission (AT) and 17.2 kmpl for the manual transmission (MT).





The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT). The iVT-equipped variants of the Bayon feature Dash Boost Mode. The transmission also gets Sporty Drive Tech, which provides a more engaging acceleration experience. Additionally, the Bayon features Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes, allowing drivers to select a setting according to their driving requirements.

The Bayon uses Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Pro Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) which is supported by three radars and 12 parking sensors it comprises 23 driver assistance functions. These include collision warning and avoidance systems, lane assistance and cruise control functions. Higher variants also offer features such as a Surround View Monitor and Blind-spot View Monitor to improve visibility around the vehicle.

Safety equipment across the Bayon range includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, ABS with EBD and a highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. Hyundai states that the SUV offers more than 35 standard safety features across all variants.

The Hyundai Bayon has a claimed boot capacity of 505 litres. The luggage area is complemented by 60:40 split rear seats on select variants, providing additional flexibility for carrying passengers and luggage.

The Bayon is offered in 10 exterior colour options across monotone, matte and dual-tone finishes. Choices include Atlas White, Fiery Red, Ecotronic Grey, Golden Bronze, Titanium Black and Classy Blue, along with matte finishes and select colours paired with a black roof.