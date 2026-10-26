Hyundai Bayon Launch Today: What To Expect?

Hyundai’s all-new Bayon is set to launch today. The SUV is positioned to fill the gap between the Hyundai Venue and the Hyundai Creta. It borrows some features from the Venue and gets its powertrain from the Creta. Here is what to expect from the SUV ahead of its launch.

Design

On the exterior, the Hyundai logo is positioned on the bonnet rather than the grille, while the overall design closely resembles the images officially released by the brand. It features muscular body cladding, an upright bonnet and a prominent stance.

The body cladding extends around the sides, complemented by 17-inch alloy wheels and blacked-out ORVMs that contrast with the red body colour. At the rear, the SUV gets a sharper and more muscular design that follows the same design language as the front, with thick black body cladding adding to its rugged appearance.

Also Read: Hyundai Bayon Arrives At Dealerships, Key Details Revealed

In terms of dimensions, the carmaker has revealed that the Bayon is 4.2 metres long. This makes it notably longer than the Hyundai Venue, which is a sub-compact SUV, but shorter than the Hyundai Creta, which measures over 4.3 metres in length. Based on length alone, the Bayon is positioned closer to the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

As far as aesthetics are concerned, the SUV will be offered in 10 exterior colour options across monotone, matte and dual-tone finishes. The monotone options include Titanium Black, Classy Blue, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Golden Bronze and Ecotronic Grey. The dual-tone options include Atlas White with a black roof and Fiery Red with a black roof. The matte finishes will be offered in Titanium Black and Classy Blue.

Powertrain And Gearbox

Powering the SUV will be a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113.4 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. The engine will be available with two transmission options: a manual gearbox and an IVT (CVT). This is the same engine configuration as the one offered in the Hyundai Creta.

The carmaker has also revealed key details about the automatic variant. It will get driving features such as Dash Boost Mode and what the company calls Sporty Drive Tech. These are separate features, with Sporty Drive Tech not to be confused with a conventional Sport drive mode. Additionally, the CVT will offer three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Interior And Features

Inside, the cabin features two 12.3-inch screens positioned side by side, along with a centre console featuring touch-sensitive air-conditioning controls flanked by vertically oriented AC vents. Features expected in the fully loaded variant include Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver’s seat and a Bose audio system.

Also Read: Hyundai Bayon Rear Seat, Panoramic Sunroof Revealed In New Image

The Level 2 ADAS suite is supported by three radars and 12 parking sensors. It includes Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist for cars, pedestrians and cyclists, Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Departure Warning.

Other features include Blind-spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning and Safe Exit Warning.

Also Read: Hyundai Bayon Safety Features Revealed: To Get Level 2 ADAS

The Bayon will also get cruise control with Stop and Go, Lane Following Assist, Highway Driving Assist, High Beam Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert. Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control functions for curves and designated zones are also part of the package.

On the safety front, the SUV will get six airbags as standard across all variants. Other standard safety features include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), three-point seatbelts with reminders, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, rear parking sensors and an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS).

Hyundai claims that the Bayon offers more than 80 advanced safety features overall, with over 35 available as standard across the range.

Hyundai Bayon Price

The Bayon is expected to fill the gap between the Hyundai Venue 1.2, priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 11.2 lakh, and the Hyundai Creta 1.5, priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 19 lakh. Prices for the Bayon are expected to range from Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).