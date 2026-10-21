Hyundai Bayon Safety Features Revealed: To Get Level 2 ADAS

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has revealed the safety features of the upcoming Hyundai Bayon ahead of its launch on October 26, 2026. It is built on the Global K Enhanced Platform; the SUV gets a reinforced body structure, six airbags as standard and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The upcoming model can be booked at Rs 11,000 from the official website.



The company states that the Bayon has been engineered to meet five-star Indian safety standards. However, an official crash-test rating is expected to be announced by the Indian watchdog.

In detail, the Hyundai Bayon features a body structure made using multi-grade high-strength steel. The Bayon will come with six airbags as standard across all variants. Other standard safety features include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), three-point seatbelts with reminders, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, rear parking sensors and an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS).

Hyundai claims the Bayon offers more than 80 advanced safety features overall, with over 35 available as standard across the range.

Also Read: Hyundai Bayon vs Hyundai Venue: Specifications Compared

Hyundai Bayon: 23 Level 2 ADAS Features

Adding to the safety features list is the package of 23 Level 2 ADAS features. The ADAS will comprise driver assistance functions supported by three radars and 12 parking sensors. The safety suite includes Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist for cars, pedestrians and cyclists, Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Departure Warning.

Other features include Blind-spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning and Safe Exit Warning.

The Bayon will also get Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Following Assist, Highway Driving Assist, High Beam Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert. Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control functions for curves and designated zones are also part of the package.

In addition, the Bayon will feature a Surround View Monitor and a Blind-spot View Monitor. These systems are designed to improve visibility around the vehicle, particularly when parking or manoeuvring in confined spaces.

Also Read: Hyundai Bayon Rear Seat, Panoramic Sunroof Revealed In New Image

Hyundai Bayon: Engine And Transmission Options

Under the hood, the Hyundai Bayon will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 113.5 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The new Hyundai in town will be launch on October 26, 2026, with deliveries expected to commence in November.

Hyundai Bayon: Colour Options Details

The Hyundai Bayon will be available in 10 exterior colour options across monotone, matte and dual-tone finishes.The monotone options include Titanium Black, Classy Blue, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Golden Bronze and Ecotronic Grey. Dual-tone options include Atlas White with a black roof and Fiery Red with a black roof. The matte finishes will be offered in Titanium Black and Classy Blue.



A few days ago, the Hyundai Bayon was spotted arriving at a dealership in India, revealing key details about its exterior design, interior features and powertrain ahead of its launch. The SUV features a dual-screen setup, with one display serving as the instrument cluster and the other as the infotainment system.

The cabin also gets physical controls below the touchscreen, vertically positioned AC vents, wireless phone charging and two USB Type-C ports. Other features visible in the images include front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, parking cameras and an auto-hold function.

Also Read: Hyundai Bayon Arrives At Dealerships, Key Details Revealed

On the outside, the Hyundai Bayon gets 17-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out ORVMs and prominent body cladding around the wheel arches and lower body. The Hyundai logo is positioned on the bonnet, while Level 2 ADAS sensors are visible below the front number plate holder. The SUV is expected to be positioned above the Venue in Hyundai's Indian lineup.