Hyundai Bayon SUV Confirmed For India Launch; Coming This Diwali

In the first official communication about its newest model, Hyundai India has confirmed its upcoming SUV will bear the Bayon name. Named after the city of Bayonne in the French Basque country, the new SUV will reflect ‘Hyundai’s global design philosophy while marking the arrival of a new SUV created for an evolving India, with a sense of exhilaration and a new spirit of adventure’, according to Hyundai's press statement. It's worth noting the Bayon for India will be substantially different from its global namesake, which is effectively a crossover based on the i20 hatchback.

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Compared to the global Bayon, the Bayon for India is far more upright and SUV-like, a series of spy shots have confirmed. The SUV will have a split-headlight setup like several present-day Hyundai SUVs, with slim LED DRLs situated above the main headlights. The partially covered bumper also reveals horizontal grille elements, front parking sensors and a radar module to enable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Recent spy pictures have also provide a reasonably clear glimpse of the Bayon's interior. The cabin follows the design seen on new Hyundai models, with a combination of white and grey tones. The steering wheel follows the same dual-tone treatment and is expected to feature the Hyundai 'H' logo in illuminated Morse code. Also seen is a dual-screen setup, combining a 12.3-inch digital instruments display and 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.

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The Bayon is expected to be offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine at launch, with manual and automatic transmission options likely to be on the table. The Bayon is also expected to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit, making it the biggest Hyundai yet to be available in CNG guise. It will be interesting to see if Hyundai also extends a turbocharged petrol option for the Bayon.

The Hyundai Bayon is expected to be positioned higher than the Venue, which is currently priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15.83 lakh (ex-showroom).