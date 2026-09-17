Hyundai Bayon SUV Teased For The First Time Ahead Of Launch

Hyundai's build-up to the Bayon's launch is gathering pace. Just a day after putting out the first exterior and interior sketches, the company has now released a teaser image showing the production-spec model, finished in a deep red shade with a clear look at its daytime running lights setup.

Also Read: New Hyundai Bayon Design Previewed In Sketches Ahead Of India Launch

Going by what's visible in the teaser, the Bayon will get a split headlamp layout, with half-split H-shaped LED DRLs sitting on top rather than a full-width light bar. Based on the sketches Hyundai released earlier, the actual headlamps appear to sit lower, housed within angular sections of the bumper. The sketches also gave a sense of the bumper design overall, which is something edgy and chunky, with a noticeable skid plate and sharp creases running through it.

Camouflaged test mules spotted earlier have already revealed a few more details. There's a radar module up front for ADAS-related functions, and the alloy wheels carry a new pattern. Disc brakes are visible on both ends, and a camera pod tucked under the ORVM points to 360-degree cameras being on offer.

Also Read: Hyundai Bayon-Based SUV Spied Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

Towards the rear, earlier spy shots have offered a partial look at the tail lamp design. It follows the same split-lighting theme as the front, with the lower section likely housing the brake lights and the upper portion handling indicators and reverse lights. A rear parking camera, sensors, and a high-mounted brake lamp have also been spotted.

As for the interior, spy pictures showcased a design language seen on Hyundai's newer models, done up in a white-and-grey colour scheme. The steering wheel carries the same dual-tone treatment as the rest of the interior and is expected to feature Hyundai's 'H' logo done up in illuminated Morse code. The dashboard houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an equally sized 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

On the powertrain side, the Bayon is expected to launch with a naturally aspirated petrol engine, offered with both manual and automatic transmission choices. Hyundai is also likely to offer a factory-fitted CNG kit. Whether the company will also bring in a turbo-petrol variant remains to be seen.

Once launched, the Bayon is expected to sit between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's India lineup and is expected to launch in India sometime during the ongoing festive season.

Spy Images Source - @ankanbaruah9782