Hyundai Bayon-Based SUV Spied Ahead Of Festive Season Launch
- Test mule wears a golden bronze paint with black accents
- ADAS radar, 360-degree cameras confirmed
- Cabin gets a curved display housing two screens
Hyundai’s upcoming model – based on the Bayon – has been spotted again, this time with only parts of the exterior covered, giving us a better look at its design and cabin. The model is expected to arrive in India later this year, where it could slot between the Venue and Creta.
Hyundai Bayon-Based SUV: Exterior
The test vehicle was finished in a golden-bronze shade that appears slightly darker than the colour offered on the Exter. Black accents can be seen on the ORVMs, window surrounds and roof rails, while the covered sections could feature black bumpers and silver-finished skid plates.
Up front, the SUV gets a split-headlamp setup similar to the latest Venue, with slim LED DRLs positioned above the main lighting elements. The partially covered bumper also reveals horizontal grille elements, lower air vents, front parking sensors and a radar module for ADAS functions.
Also Read: Hyundai Entry Electric SUV Debut In Q4 FY2027; New-Gen Creta, i10 Confirmed
The alloy wheel design is also visible, although its size remains unclear. The wheels have a distinctive pattern, while disc brakes can be seen at both ends. The camera pod mounted under the ORVM confirms the presence of a 360-degree camera system.
The rear remains partly covered, but the lighting is visible to an extent. Like the front, it gets a split lighting setup, with the lower units appearing to house the brake lights, and the upper section likely incorporating the indicators and reversing lights. A rear parking camera and sensors can also be seen along with a high-mounted brake lamp.
Hyundai Bayon-Based SUV: Interior
These spy shots also provide the first look inside the upcoming Hyundai SUV. The cabin follows the design seen on Hyundai’s newer models, with a combination of white and greyish-black finishes.
The steering wheel follows the same two-tone treatment and is expected to feature the Hyundai 'H' logo rendered in Morse code. Ahead of the driver is a wide, curved display panel that appears to combine a 12.3-inch digital instruments display and 12.3-inch infotainment screen.
Much of the dashboard remains covered, so the complete cabin layout and equipment list aren't visible yet. Earlier spy shots have also shown all-black seats with adjustable headrests for the second row.
Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 8.13 Lakh
Hyundai Bayon-Based SUV: Powertrain
While powertrain details remain under wraps for now, the Bayon-based SUV is expected to get a naturally aspirated petrol engine, with a six-speed manual and automatic transmission options likely to be offered. It remains to be seen whether an iVT transmission will be offered.
Hyundai Bayon-Based SUV: Expected Price and Rivals
The new model is expected to be positioned above the Venue, which is currently priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15.83 lakh (ex-showroom). It could effectively bridge the gap between the Venue and the Creta.
Once launched, it is expected to face competition from models including the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq and more.
Spyshot source
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