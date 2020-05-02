New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Confirms Enough BS6 Stocks Available At Dealerships

In an exclusive conversation with Siddharth Vinayak Patankar on the latest Freewheeling with SVP, Hyundai Motor India's - Director- Sales, Marketing & Service - Tarun Garg confirmed that Hyundai has sufficient number of BS6 stocks at its dealerships.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Hyundai will commence production next week at its Chennai plant

Highlights

  • Hyundai is all set to resume production at its Chennai plant next week
  • Hyundai has ample BS6 stocks at dealerships to cater the customers
  • Hyundai has bagged around 20,000 bookings for the new-gen Creta SUV

Hyundai India recently announced its monthly sales figures wherein the carmaker retailed zero cars for the first time because of the lockdown situation caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic. Apart from the South Korean carmaker, several other auto manufacturers are massively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Once the situation becomes normal and the lockdown is lifted, customers will set their minds to their buying decisions. Hyundai has already kick started its online portal where customers can book the vehicle of their choice. But with production shut, the concern is whether one would get the vehicle on time. Well, Hyundai India confirmed that it has sufficient BS6 stocks at its dealerships to cater to the needs of the customers. 

Also Read: Hyundai India Bags 20,000 Bookings For The New-Gen Creta

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

New Verna

Creta

Venue

i20

Grand i10

Elantra

Kona Electric

Grand i10 Nios

Tucson

Santro

Aura

i20 Active

Xcent

The company will be commencing the manufacturing operations at its Chennai plant with subject to approval received from the government. 

14jk4o9c

Hyundai has confirmed that it has plenty of BS6 stocks available at the dealerships

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP, Tarun Garg, Director- Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India said, "Yes. Of course, subject to all approvals in place and we are all ready to start operations, production and supply chain, dealerships and workshops. As far as Hyundai is concerned, we are ready, our dealers are ready. I hope our customers are ready as well. We are really looking forward too good times."

Also Read: Auto Industry Seeks Permission To Start Production

With the lockdown now announced for two weeks more, the Auto Industry has come together to appeal to the central governement on kick starting operations by following all the guidelines set forth by the governement. 

Garg said, "We are very confident at Hyundai that things will work out. And, stocks are available for a few days of production. At the same time, we firmly believe that the entire chain has to work, you can't have start-stop kind of thing. So, you need the entire value chain starting from the supplier to the production, to the dealers."

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare New Hyundai Verna with Immediate Rivals

New Hyundai Verna
Hyundai
New Verna

Popular Hyundai Cars

New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.5 - 9.32 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.83 - 6.5 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 15.89 - 20.39 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5 - 7.99 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 18.77 - 26.97 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.57 - 6.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.85 - 8.79 Lakh *
View More
x
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Be A Connected Car
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Be A Connected Car
Hyundai India Bags 20,000 Bookings For The New-Gen Creta
Hyundai India Bags 20,000 Bookings For The New-Gen Creta
Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It
Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It
Hyundai Creta is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Creta is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities