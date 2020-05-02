Hyundai Confirms Enough BS6 Stocks Available At Dealerships

Hyundai India recently announced its monthly sales figures wherein the carmaker retailed zero cars for the first time because of the lockdown situation caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic. Apart from the South Korean carmaker, several other auto manufacturers are massively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Once the situation becomes normal and the lockdown is lifted, customers will set their minds to their buying decisions. Hyundai has already kick started its online portal where customers can book the vehicle of their choice. But with production shut, the concern is whether one would get the vehicle on time. Well, Hyundai India confirmed that it has sufficient BS6 stocks at its dealerships to cater to the needs of the customers.

Also Read: Hyundai India Bags 20,000 Bookings For The New-Gen Creta

The company will be commencing the manufacturing operations at its Chennai plant with subject to approval received from the government.

Hyundai has confirmed that it has plenty of BS6 stocks available at the dealerships

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP, Tarun Garg, Director- Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India said, "Yes. Of course, subject to all approvals in place and we are all ready to start operations, production and supply chain, dealerships and workshops. As far as Hyundai is concerned, we are ready, our dealers are ready. I hope our customers are ready as well. We are really looking forward too good times."

Also Read: Auto Industry Seeks Permission To Start Production

With the lockdown now announced for two weeks more, the Auto Industry has come together to appeal to the central governement on kick starting operations by following all the guidelines set forth by the governement.

Garg said, "We are very confident at Hyundai that things will work out. And, stocks are available for a few days of production. At the same time, we firmly believe that the entire chain has to work, you can't have start-stop kind of thing. So, you need the entire value chain starting from the supplier to the production, to the dealers."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.