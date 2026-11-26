If you’re shopping for a petrol automatic mid-size SUV around the Rs. 15 lakh mark in India, you’ll come across two options. Priced at Rs. 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Creta EX(O) IVT sits right near the lower end of Hyundai’s automatic range, targetting families who want a panoramic sunroof and a smooth city gearbox without stretching their budget higher up. For around Rs. 20,000 more, there’s also the Kia Seltos HTK IVT at Rs. 14.72 lakh (ex-showroom), which has noticeably larger proportions and a richer list of exterior and convenience features.

Even though both SUVs are mechanically the same and come from the same parent (Hyundai Motor Group), their variant packaging at this price point could not be more different. The Hyundai has a panoramic glass roof and gives buyers a higher certified fuel economy figure. Kia, on the other hand, skips the sunroof on the HTK trim and instead loads the SUV with LED lighting, alloy wheels, push-button start, cruise control and an electric parking brake. For a sunroof on the Seltos, you have to pay almost Rs. 1 lakh more for the HTK(O) trim. We have broken down their dimensions, mechanicals and on-road behaviour to present how each model is actually for a different type of buyer.

Exterior Design, Dimensions And Road Stance

With the 2026 generational update, the Kia Seltos has now grown larger than the Hyundai Creta in almost every direction. Being 4,460 mm in length and 1,830 mm in width, the Seltos is 130 mm longer and 40 mm wider than the Creta. Its 2,690 mm wheelbase also stretches 80 mm further between the front and rear axles. But unladen ground clearance is the same as the Creta’s 190 mm.

Specification Hyundai Creta EX(O) IVT Kia Seltos HTK IVT Length 4,330 mm 4,460 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,830 mm Height 1,635 mm 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,610 mm 2,690 mm Ground Clearance 190 mm 190 mm Boot Capacity 433 litres 447 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 50 litres 47 litres

Note: Kia India doesn’t mention an official ground clearance number. The 190 mm mentioned here is from the global technical specification sheet. Some third-party aggregators also say that the Kia Seltos has 200 mm of ground clearance.

Beyond raw measurements, the two SUVs look quite different, too, when parked side by side:

Headlamps And Lighting: The Creta EX(O) uses halogen projector headlamps along with an LED positioning lamp and bulb-type tail lamps, whereas the Seltos HTK comes with full Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps, Star Map LED daytime running lamps and connected LED tail lamps.

The Creta EX(O) uses halogen projector headlamps along with an LED positioning lamp and bulb-type tail lamps, whereas the Seltos HTK comes with full Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps, Star Map LED daytime running lamps and connected LED tail lamps. Wheels And Tyres: Hyundai fits 16-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels in 205/65 R16 tyres on the EX(O). Kia equips the Seltos HTK IVT with 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels and wider 215/60 R17 tyres. Visually, the Seltos has a cleaner, more upmarket look.

Hyundai fits 16-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels in 205/65 R16 tyres on the EX(O). Kia equips the Seltos HTK IVT with 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels and wider 215/60 R17 tyres. Visually, the Seltos has a cleaner, more upmarket look. Body Detailing: The Seltos HTK offers motorised flush-fitting streamline door handles, high-gloss black roof rails and electrically folding outside mirrors. The Creta EX(O) sticks to conventional body-coloured pull-type door handles and requires you to fold the outside mirrors manually.

The Seltos HTK offers motorised flush-fitting streamline door handles, high-gloss black roof rails and electrically folding outside mirrors. The Creta EX(O) sticks to conventional body-coloured pull-type door handles and requires you to fold the outside mirrors manually. Rear Glass Hardware: The Seltos tucks its wiper neatly under the rear spoiler and adds a rear windscreen defogger. On the Creta, the rear defogger, rear wiper and washer are all only for its higher trims.

Engine, IVT Gearbox And Real-World Performance

Under the bonnet, both mid-size SUVs have a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which churns out 113 bhp at 6,300 rpm. Peak torque is identical at 143.8 Nm in the Creta and 144 Nm in the Seltos, arriving at 4,500 rpm in both vehicles. All that power goes exclusively to the front wheels in a 4x2 layout, through the chain-belt Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Specification Hyundai Creta EX(O) IVT Kia Seltos HTK IVT Engine 1.5-Litre MPi, 4-cylinder Petrol 1.5-Litre Smartstream G1.5, 4-cylinder Petrol Displacement 1,497 cc 1,497 cc Power 113 bhp @ 6,300 rpm 113 bhp @ 6,300 rpm Torque 143.8 Nm @ 4,500 rpm 144 Nm @ 4,500 rpm Transmission Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) Drive Layout Front-Wheel Drive (4x2) Front-Wheel Drive (4x2) ARAI Claimed Mileage 17.70 kmpl 16.50 kmpl (not official from Kia)

In daily urban traffic, this four-cylinder engine stays very quiet and free from vibrations at idle. Unlike traditional continuously variable gearboxes that let engine revs flare loudly when you press the accelerator, Hyundai and Kia have engineered eight simulated steps into the IVT. As a result, light throttle inputs give smooth, linear progress from standstill up to 60 kmph. No jerky gear shifts at all.

Where the two cars are completely different, though, is in transmission control and fuel economy:

Driver Control: Kia equips the Seltos HTK IVT with steering-mounted paddle shifters, three drive modes (Eco, Normal and Sport) and three traction modes (Sand, Mud and Snow). The Creta EX(O) IVT omits all of these and keeps both the paddle shifters and drive modes for its pricier S(O) variant.

Kia equips the Seltos HTK IVT with steering-mounted paddle shifters, three drive modes (Eco, Normal and Sport) and three traction modes (Sand, Mud and Snow). The Creta EX(O) IVT omits all of these and keeps both the paddle shifters and drive modes for its pricier S(O) variant. Highway Overtaking: Neither car feels quick when overtaking fast-moving trucks above 90 kmph, as the naturally aspirated engine needs high revs to build momentum. However, having paddle shifters in the Seltos means you can drop a simulated gear before pulling out to overtake. So naturally, the Seltos makes highway passes a bit more predictable.

Neither car feels quick when overtaking fast-moving trucks above 90 kmph, as the naturally aspirated engine needs high revs to build momentum. However, having paddle shifters in the Seltos means you can drop a simulated gear before pulling out to overtake. So naturally, the Seltos makes highway passes a bit more predictable. Fuel Efficiency: The Creta EX(O) IVT wins at fuel efficiency by offering an ARAI-claimed mileage of 17.70 kmpl compared to the Seltos HTK IVT’s reported 16.50 kmpl. That is likely because of its lighter kerb weight, narrower tyres and the engine idle stop-and-go system.

Ride Quality, Handling And Braking Hardware

Both SUVs use a McPherson strut front suspension and a coupled torsion beam axle at the rear. Disc brakes on all four wheels of both cars are available. Still, even if they share almost the same layout, the suspension tuning is different. So are the wheel sizes, for which different driving characteristics are seen across both cars.

Specification Hyundai Creta EX(O) IVT Kia Seltos HTK IVT Front Suspension McPherson Strut with Coil Spring McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle Coupled Torsion Beam Axle Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Ventilated Disc Rear Brakes Solid Disc Solid Disc Parking Brake Manual Handbrake Lever Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold Tyre Size 205/65 R16 (Dual-Tone Styled Steel) 215/60 R17 (Crystal-Cut Alloy)

The Creta EX(O) values passenger comfort the most. It has a softer spring setup and taller 65-profile sidewalls on its 16-inch wheels. They absorb sharp potholes, concrete road joints and broken patches with an easy, cushioned feel. Steering effort also stays very light at parking speeds, making U-turns and tight basement manoeuvres effortless. At triple-digit highway speeds, however, the softer suspension does return some amount of body roll during fast corners.

The Seltos HTK feels noticeably more planted and composed at such speeds. It’s got a wider track, a longer 2,690 mm wheelbase and 215-section tyres. They offer stronger grip around corners and steadier straight-line stability. Low-speed ride quality is undeniably firmer than the Creta’s over sharp edges, though it still rounds off everyday speed breakers comfortably without jarring occupants inside. The Seltos HTK IVT adds an electric parking brake with an auto-hold function as well.

Cabin Space, Seating Comfort And Practicality

There are two distinct approaches taken by each car for cabin ambience and family practicality. While both use a light-and-dark two-tone dashboard layout that helps keep the cabin feeling airy, the Kia Seltos HTK IVT uses its 80 mm longer wheelbase to free up noticeably better rear knee room.

Specification Hyundai Creta EX(O) IVT Kia Seltos HTK IVT Interior Colour Theme Grey Two-Tone Smoky Black and Grey Two-Tone Seat Upholstery Fabric Semi-Leatherette Rear Seat Split And Recline 60:40 Split with Two-Step Recline 60:40 Split with Recline Function Rear Headrests Fixed Rear Headrests Three Adjustable Headrests Rear Window Sunshades Manual Retractable Blinds Manual Retractable Blinds Steering Adjustment Tilt and Telescopic Tilt and Telescopic USB Type-C Charging Ports One Front, Two Rear Two Front, Two Rear Boot Capacity 433 litres 447 litres

In everyday family use, here’s how the interiors of both vehicles stand out:

Seat Trim and Support: Kia equips the Seltos HTK with semi-leatherette seat upholstery, which feels richer and wipes clean easily if children spill drinks or snacks. Hyundai offers fabric seats on the Creta EX(O), which breathe well in humid weather but stain more easily over time.

Kia equips the Seltos HTK with semi-leatherette seat upholstery, which feels richer and wipes clean easily if children spill drinks or snacks. Hyundai offers fabric seats on the Creta EX(O), which breathe well in humid weather but stain more easily over time. Second-Row Comfort: Both SUVs have a 60:40 split rear bench with reclining backrests, a fold-down rear centre armrest with cup holders, rear AC vents and factory-fitted manual rear door sunshades. The Seltos also adds a third adjustable headrest for the middle passenger and a flat-floor layout, which makes seating three together slightly easier.

Both SUVs have a 60:40 split rear bench with reclining backrests, a fold-down rear centre armrest with cup holders, rear AC vents and factory-fitted manual rear door sunshades. The Seltos also adds a third adjustable headrest for the middle passenger and a flat-floor layout, which makes seating three together slightly easier. Driving Position: You can find a comfortable driving posture in both cars because their steering wheels can adjust for both reach and rake. There’s manual height adjustment for the driver’s seat, too.

You can find a comfortable driving posture in both cars because their steering wheels can adjust for both reach and rake. There’s manual height adjustment for the driver’s seat, too. Luggage Space: Both boots have wide openings and low loading lips. But the Seltos offers 14 litres more capacity at 447 litres.

Infotainment, Comfort And Everyday Convenience

This is where the two variants become a lot different from each other in value. Hyundai builds the Creta EX(O) IVT around a single headline luxury feature: a smart panoramic sunroof that stretches over both rows.

The Kia’s positioning is different. There is no sunroof at all on this trim, which is kept for the pricier HTK(O) variant. However, it offers larger screens and some daily conveniences that you’ll undoubtedly interact with every single time you drive.

Specification Hyundai Creta EX(O) IVT Kia Seltos HTK IVT Sunroof Smart Panoramic Sunroof Not Available Infotainment Display Eight-inch Touchscreen 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen Instrument Cluster Digital Cluster with Colour TFT 12-inch LCD Cluster with 4.2-Inch Colour TFT Connectivity Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Audio Four-Speaker System (Front and Rear Door) Six-Speaker Audio System Air Conditioning Manual AC with Rear Vents Manual AC with Rear Vents Key And Ignition Foldable Flip Key (Manual Turn Start) Smart Key with Push-Button Start and Proximity Unlock Cruise Control Not Available Standard with Speed Limiter Outside Mirrors Electrically Adjustable, Manual Fold Electrically Adjustable with Auto Fold

In the Creta EX(O) IVT, you still have to flip open a physical key to unlock the doors, twist it in the ignition barrel and fold the outside mirrors by hand in narrow streets. Regardless, the eight-inch touchscreen is crisp and supports wireless smartphone projection, while the cabin feels bright whenever you open the panoramic roof blind.

In the Seltos HTK IVT, when you walk up to the car, the proximity unlock senses you and pops out the flush door handles automatically. You start the engine with a button, adjust the crisp 10.25-inch touchscreen, and rely on cruise control during relaxed highway runs.

Safety Equipment And Driver Assistance

Neither SUV has Level 2 ADAS in these trims, as both brands’ higher variants gatekeep essentials like camera-and-radar driver assistance suites. Even so, the given standard passive and active safety protection is thorough across both vehicles.

Specification Hyundai Creta EX(O) IVT Kia Seltos HTK IVT Airbags Six Airbags Standard Six Airbags Standard Braking And Stability ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, Hill-Start Assist ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, Hill-Start Assist, Downhill Brake Control Tyre Pressure Monitor Highline TPMS Highline TPMS Seatbelts And Anchors Three-Point Belts (All Seats), Reminders, ISOFIX Three-Point Belts (All Seats), Reminders, ISOFIX Parking Assistance Rear Sensors and Camera with Dynamic Guidelines Rear Sensors and Camera with Dynamic Guidelines Automatic Headlamps Not Available Standard with Escort Function

Both SUVs get six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), four disc brakes, highline tyre pressure monitoring and a rear camera with dynamic guidelines. Kia adds a few thoughtful extras, such as the Downhill Brake Control (DBC), a rollover sensor, automatic headlamps and a rear windscreen defogger.

Pricing, Nearby Alternatives And Running Costs

At Rs. 14.50 lakh, the Hyundai Creta EX(O) IVT’s ex-showroom value is a bit lower than the Kia Seltos HTK IVT, which reaches Rs. 14.72 lakh.

Buyers considering either model should also look at one step up or down in each brochure:

Kia Seltos Alternatives: If you do not mind steel wheels and a regular key, the Seltos HTE(O) IVT at Rs. 13.72 lakh gives you the same engine, IVT gearbox, paddle shifters and electric parking brake for around Rs. 1 lakh less. On the other hand, if you consider the Seltos HTK(O) IVT at Rs. 15.82 lakh, you get the panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an eight-way powered driver seat and a wireless phone charger.

If you do not mind steel wheels and a regular key, the Seltos HTE(O) IVT at Rs. 13.72 lakh gives you the same engine, IVT gearbox, paddle shifters and electric parking brake for around Rs. 1 lakh less. On the other hand, if you consider the Seltos HTK(O) IVT at Rs. 15.82 lakh, you get the panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an eight-way powered driver seat and a wireless phone charger. Hyundai Creta Alternative: Spending extra for the Creta S(O) IVT (Rs. 15.66 lakh) unlocks every feature omitted on the EX(O). There’s dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, cruise control, paddle shifters, an electric parking brake, automatic headlamps and 17-inch alloy wheels.

In real-world running costs, both petrol automatics have more or less the same returns. Expect 11 to 13 kmpl in city traffic and 15 to 16.5 kmpl on open highways at steady speeds of 80 to 90 kmph from the Creta EX(O) IVT. The slightly heavier Seltos HTK IVT returns roughly 10.5 to 12.5 kmpl in town and 15 to 16 kmpl on the highway. With petrol priced around Rs. 100 per litre, running expenses for both stay between Rs. 6.05 and Rs. 9.50 per kilometre.

Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos: Which One Should You Consider?

Consider the Hyundai Creta EX(O) IVT if a panoramic sunroof is non-negotiable for your family and you want a sunroof-equipped Creta automatic. It also has a slightly softer low-speed ride to handle broken city roads. However, you must be willing to live without push-button start, cruise control, alloy wheels, auto-folding mirrors and a rear defogger.

Consider the Kia Seltos HTK IVT if you want a noticeably larger, better-equipped SUV. Even without a sunroof, its 10.25-inch touchscreen, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, push-button start, cruise control, paddle shifters, electric parking brake, semi-leatherette seats and roomier rear cabin make it feel like a much more complete family car every day.