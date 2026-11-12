Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Which Compact SUV Fits You?

The compact SUV segment has no shortage of options, but choosing the right one often comes down to what matters most to you. Do you want a well-rounded SUV with multiple engine and gearbox options, one that offers the flexibility of petrol, diesel and turbo-petrol powertrains? Or would you rather prioritise fuel efficiency, with the option of a strong hybrid or even CNG?

That brings three popular names into the picture: the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. All three take slightly different approaches to the compact SUV formula, although the Grand Vitara and Hyryder have a lot more in common than their badges suggest. So, what sets them apart, and which one makes the most sense for yor needs? Let's take a closer look.

Dimensions - Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Specification Creta Grand Vitara Hyryder Length (mm) 4,330 4,345 4,365 Width (mm) 1,790 1,795 1,795 Height (mm) 1,635 1,645 1,645 Wheelbase (mm) 2,610 2,600 2,600 Boot Space (L) 433 373 (Strong Hybrid) / 373+* Not specified

Boot space varies depending on the powertrain. Strong Hybrid variants sacrifice some luggage space to accommodate the battery.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are almost identical in terms of dimensions, sharing the same 2600 mm wheelbase, width and height. The Hyryder is marginally longer at 4365 mm, compared to the Grand Vitara's 4345 mm. The Hyundai Creta, meanwhile, has the longest wheelbase at 2610 mm, although it is slightly shorter than both its rivals.

Also Read: 2027 Hyundai Creta Interior Spied For The First Time

The Creta also offers the largest specified boot capacity at 433 litres. The Grand Vitara and Hyryder, meanwhile, have a similar packaging approach, with their strong-hybrid versions sacrificing some luggage space to accommodate the battery pack. Despite these differences, all three SUVs offer dimensions that make them well suited for both city use and long-distance touring.

Engine Options - Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Models Petrol Power/Torque Diesel Power/Torque CNG Power/Torque Creta 1.5 NA / 1.5 Turbo 113 bhp / 144 Nm; 158 bhp / 253 Nm 1.5 114 bhp / 250 Nm - - Grand Vitara 1.5 NA / 1.5 Strong Hybrid 102 bhp / 137 Nm; 114 bhp (Combined) - - 1.5 NA + CNG 87 bhp / 121.5 Nm Hyryder 1.5 NeoDrive / 1.5 Strong Hybrid 101 bhp / 136.8 Nm; 114 bhp (Combined) - - 1.5 NA + CNG 87 bhp / 121.5 Nm

When it comes to powertrain choices, the Hyundai Creta has the longest list of options. You get a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol and, of course, a diesel engine. The turbo petrol is also the most powerful engine in this comparison, while the diesel makes the Creta an attractive option for buyers who regularly cover longer distances. So, if a diesel SUV is what you need, the Creta is your only option here.

Also Read: Tata Sierra vs Mahindra Thar ROXX vs Hyundai Creta: Which Iconic Mid-Size SUV Should You Buy in 2026?

But the Grand Vitara and Hyryder have a different proposition. Both SUVs share their underlying powertrain technology, offering a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance and a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid setup. The latter combines a petrol engine with an electric motor, offering a combined output of around 114 bhp. This is the powertrain you should be interested in if fuel efficiency is a priority.

Both SUVs also offer an E-CNG option, giving buyers an alternative to conventional petrol power. The Hyryder's E-CNG version uses a 1.5-litre K-Series engine, producing 87.8 PS in CNG mode. The Grand Vitara offers a similar setup.

The biggest difference, therefore, comes down to the Creta's wider engine selection and the fact that it is the only one here to offer turbo-petrol and diesel options. The Grand Vitara and Hyryder, meanwhile, focus more on efficiency and lower running costs.

Fuel Efficiency - Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Model Petrol Diesel Hybrid CNG Creta Up to 17.4 kmpl Up to 21.8 kmpl - - Grand Vitara Up to 21.1 kmpl - Up to 27.97 kmpl Up to 26.6 km/kg Hyryder Up to 21.12 kmpl (MT) / 20.58 kmpl (AT) - Up to 27.97 kmpl Up to 26.6 km/kg

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Grand Vitara and Hyryder are in a league of their own. Thanks to their strong-hybrid powertrains, both offer a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl, making them ideal choices for buyers looking to minimise running costs.

Among the conventional petrol-powered SUVs, the Grand Vitara and Hyryder also post impressive efficiency figures. The Hyryder's manual version claims up to 21.12 kmpl, while the automatic version returns up to 20.58 kmpl. Both SUVs also offer CNG variants for buyers looking to further reduce their fuel expenses.

Meanwhile, the Creta continues to be an attractive option for buyers covering longer distances, thanks to its efficient diesel engine, which offers 21.8 kmpl. If it's the petrol option that you need then the claimed mileage stands at 17.4 kmpl.

Transmission Options - Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

SUV Transmission Options Creta 6MT, iVT, 7DCT, 6AT Grand Vitara 5MT, 6AT, e-CVT Hyryder 5MT, 6AT, e-Drive

The Hyundai Creta offers the widest range of transmission choices among the three. You get a manual, an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT/CVT), a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) and, of course, a traditional 6-speed automatic torque converter. This gives buyers plenty of flexibility depending on their driving preferences and requirements.

The Grand Vitara and Hyryder, meanwhile, share a similar transmission setup. Both offer a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with their mild-hybrid petrol engines. The strong-hybrid versions get an e-CVT in the Grand Vitara and Toyota's e-Drive transmission in the Hyryder, which works in conjunction with the petrol engine and electric motor.

The E-CNG versions of both SUVs are offered exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Hyryder also gets an all-wheel-drive option with its NeoDrive manual and automatic variants, adding some versatility for buyers who need it.

Safety - Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

SUV Key Highlights Creta 6 Airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360° Camera, Blind View Monitor Grand Vitara 6 Airbags, 360° Camera, ESP, Hill Hold Assist Hyryder 6 Airbags, 360° Camera, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, TPMS

All three SUVs come equipped with six airbags, along with essential safety features such as Electronic Stability Control or Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Hyundai Creta takes the lead in terms of active safety by offering Level 2 ADAS, which includes features such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Cruise Control and Blind View Monitor. This gives it an advantage over the two Maruti-Toyota SUVs when it comes to driver assistance technology.

The Grand Vitara and Hyryder offer a largely similar safety package, including ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Hold Control and TPMS. Both also get six airbags as standard. A 360-degree camera is available on the higher-spec variants, while the AWD version of the Hyryder also gets Hill Descent Control.

Features - Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

SUV Highlights Creta Dual 10.25-inch Displays, Ventilated Seats, Bose Audio, Panoramic Sunroof Grand Vitara Panoramic Sunroof, Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, 360-degree Camera Hyryder 9-inch Touchscreen, Head-Up Display, Ventilated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Wireless Charger, 360-degree Camera

In terms of features, all three SUVs offer more than just the basic creature comforts. Features like touchscreen infotainment systems with smartphone connectivity, digital instrument clusters, wireless chargers, connected car technology, panoramic sunroofs and 360-degree cameras are part of the package. Now, some of these features are limited to the higher-spec variants, but nonetheless, you get them.

The Creta continues to set the benchmark with its premium cabin experience and extensive feature list. Its dual-screen setup, Bose sound system and wide range of convenience features give it an edge in terms of the overall cabin experience.

The Grand Vitara and Hyryder, on the other hand, are very closely matched here as well. Both offer ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, wireless charging, connected car technology and a 360-degree camera on higher variants. The differences are largely down to the way these features are packaged across variants, along with some cosmetic changes to the interiors and exterior styling.

The Hyryder gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch TFT multi-information display and Toyota i-Connect, which offers more than 55 connected features, including remote vehicle start/stop, remote AC control and vehicle health monitoring.

Rear seat comfort is also well catered for across all three SUVs. Both the Grand Vitara and Hyryder get reclining rear seats, rear AC vents, USB Type-C ports, a 60:40 split rear seat and a rear centre armrest. The Hyryder also offers rear door sunshades on select variants.

Price - Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Model Petrol/CNG Diesel Hybrid Creta Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 20.07 lakh Rs. 12.53 lakh to Rs. 20.12 lakh - Grand Vitara Rs. 10.77 lakh to Rs. 18.78 lakh - Rs. 16.68 lakh to Rs. 19.77 lakh Hyryder Rs. 11.31 lakh to Rs. 17.87 lakh - Rs. 17.18 lakh to Rs. 20.19 lakh

The Hyundai Creta has the widest price range, starting at Rs. 11 lakh and going up to Rs. 20.12 lakh for the diesel, while the petrol range tops out at Rs. 20.07 lakh. It is also the only SUV here to offer a turbo-petrol engine and a diesel option, giving buyers more flexibility.

The Grand Vitara is the most affordable of the three, with prices starting at Rs. 10.77 lakh. Its petrol range goes up to Rs. 18.78 lakh, while the strong-hybrid variants are priced between Rs. 16.68 lakh and Rs. 19.77 lakh. The Hyryder starts at Rs. 11.31 lakh, with the petrol range topping out at Rs. 17.87 lakh. Its strong-hybrid variants, however, are priced between Rs. 17.18 lakh and Rs. 20.19 lakh, making it the most expensive hybrid option among the three.

The Grand Vitara and Hyryder share much of their mechanical package, but their prices and variant positioning differ. The Grand Vitara has a lower entry point and a more affordable strong-hybrid range, while the Hyryder commands a higher premium at the top end. The choice between the two will largely come down to variant-wise features, styling, brand preference and after-sales network.

The Creta, meanwhile, justifies its broader price range with a wider choice of engines and gearboxes, including petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel options. It is the more versatile choice for buyers who don't want to be limited to naturally aspirated petrol or hybrid powertrains.

Conclusion: Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Hyundai Creta is the strongest all-round package here and the one we'd recommend to most buyers. Its wider choice of engines and transmissions, including turbo-petrol and diesel options, gives it a clear advantage in versatility. Add a feature-rich cabin and a well-rounded driving experience, and it makes a compelling case despite its higher price.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are better suited to buyers who put fuel efficiency and low running costs ahead of outright performance. Their strong-hybrid powertrains are the biggest draw, while the CNG options offer another economical alternative. Since the two SUVs share their platform and mechanicals, the Grand Vitara gets our nod on value, thanks to its lower starting price and more affordable hybrid range. The Hyryder makes sense if you prefer Toyota's styling, brand or dealer network.

So, unless fuel efficiency is your top priority, the Hyundai Creta is the SUV we'd pick. If it is, the Grand Vitara offers the better value of the two hybrid siblings.