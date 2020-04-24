Hyundai Distributes PPEs And Dry Rations In Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra

Extending additional support in the fight against coronavirus, Hyundai Motor India today announced supplying larger quantities of emergency supplies to the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The South Korean carmaker has distributed PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) Kits, masks, sanitisers and dry rations worth more than ₹ 9 crore in these four states. The supplies include 17,000 PPE kits, 20 lakh masks (3-Ply and N-95), over 1.5 lakh sanitiser kits, and over 6,000 dry ration kits for the needy. Additionally, the company has also donated incinerators to Hospitals in Tamil Nadu for safe disposal of medical waste.

Hyundai Officials hand over PPEs, masks, and dry rations to Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Commenting on the initiative, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "Being a longstanding partner in India's growth over two decades, we stand united with Government of India through these trying times and offer assurance of our utmost commitment. In the battle against COVID-19, our initiatives are aimed at lending support to our frontline champions, medical staff, support workers and those sections of society that have been severely impacted by this crisis."

This is among several other measures the company has initiated to fight COVID-19. Hyundai has donated ₹ 7 crore to the PM CARES Relief Fund and ₹ 5 Crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund. Furthermore, the company has handed over special diagnostic COVID-19 testing kits worth ₹ 4 crore, imported from South Korea, which are claimed to be highly accurate and will help over 25,000 people. Hyundai has also partnered with Air Liquide Medical Systems to augment the production and supply of ventilators and is also developing Ambu Bag Actuators in-house to help treat coronavirus patients.

