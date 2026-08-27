Hyundai Entry Electric SUV Debut In Q4 FY2027; New-Gen Creta, i10 Confirmed

Hyundai's much-awaited entry electric SUV will make its debut in the fourth quarter of the year. At its global 2026 CEO Investor Day conference, Hyundai revealed that the electric SUV will make its debut within the next eight months while also confirming the arrival of the third-gen Creta and an all-new i10 hatchback for the Indian market in the coming years.



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“Before we talk about 2030, let's look at the next eight months for Hyundai. The all-new Elantra, which is the Avante in Korea. The brand new Ioniq 3, the all-new Tucson and the Tucson hybrid. The first-ever Santa Fe EREV. A brand new A-SUV EV for India. An all-new Global B SUV and an all-new B SUV for Europe,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.



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Hyundai has said that it plans to launch 26 new models in India between now and 2030, including models from its luxury Genesis arm. Hyundai India has previously said that the luxury car sub-brand would arrive in India in 2027.



Hyundai had confirmed its new entry electric SUV for the Indian market at its 2025 CEO Investor Day. The company has gone on to confirm that the model would be offered with a choice of battery options as well as packing in Level 2 ADAS tech as well as featuring an Advanced Infotainment system with an OTA controller - likely referring to its new Pleos infotainment system.

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The new electric SUV is likely to be positioned as a rival to the Tata Punch EV and could sit on the Hyundai Group’s K1 platform.



New-Gen Hyundai Creta, i10 Confirmed



Hyundai also confirmed the arrival of the next-gen Creta for the Indian market, with the company noting that it had been the best-selling model in its segment for the last decade. Hyundai also confirmed the arrival of an all-new i10 hatchback for the Indian market, though timelines and details remain under wraps.



Outside of these, Hyundai is also looking to enter new market segments in the coming years. The company, during its India Investor Day in October 2025, confirmed development of a new MPV for the Indian market alongside an all-new off-road-ready SUV. The carmaker recently unveiled the Kia Carens Clavis-based Neira prototype at the recently concluded 2026 Indonesia Motor Show, which could be the basis for the new MPV for India.