Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Diesel BS6 Specifications Revealed

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios continues to draw power from the same 1.2-litre diesel engine that has been upgraded to meet the new BS6 norms and will be offered in three variants.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Diesel BS6 will be offered with manual and AMT options

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was launched in India last year
  • The Grand i10 Nios diesel gets 3 trims - Magna, Sportz and Asta
  • The diesel engine gets no change in power output in the BS6 iteration

Hyundai Motor India has revealed specifications for the BS6 diesel variant of the Grand i10 Nios. The hatchback was launched in India in August last year with the BS6 compliant petrol engine while the diesel version was still BS4 compliant. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios continues to use the 1.2-litre diesel engine that has been upgraded to meet the emission norms  and continues to produce the same 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and an AMT unit.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel BS6 is offered in three variants - Magna, Sportz and Asta. While all three variants are offered on the manual version, the  AMT option is available only on the Sportz variant. The Grand i10 Nios was also updated with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine earlier this year that already meets BS6 norms and is also seen the Hyundai Venue and Aura.

dvd4vqjo

The Grand i10 Nios gets the 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines that are already BS6 compliant

While the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel BS6 seems ready for launch, prices are likely to be announced only after the lockdown has been lifted. Meanwhile, the automaker's Chennai-based facility has temporarily suspended operations given the Coronavirus pandemic. The company's non-production employees are working from home in the meantime to carry on day-to-day operations.

In a bid to take the car buying experience online, Hyundai India recently integrated 500 dealerships on its new online sales platform. The platform will allow customers to configure their preferred car online and even select from the finance options available. The customer also has the option to have the car delivered to their doorstep or pick it up from the dealer.

