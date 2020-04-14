New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai i30 Spied Testing Again In India

The testing unit of Hyundai i30 premium hatchback is being tested by ARAI. It is powered by a 1.6-litre diesel engine, which is a four-cylinder turbocharged unit.

| Updated:
Hyundai i30 prototype is currently being tested by ARAI

Highlights

  • Hyundai i30 hatchback wears a 1.6D badge
  • ARAI testing hints that the car is undergoing homologation process
  • No official announcements from Hyundai about the i30 premium hatch yet

After launching the new generation Creta and Verna facelift in India, Hyundai has been testing a new premium hatchback on the Indian roads that had been spotted in the country few times. Now, a new set of images of the hatchback have surfaced online revealing that it is currently being tested by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Previously, it was assumed that the prototype vehicle is used for testing out a sub-system or an engine, that could be employed in Hyundai's portfolio for the Indian market. The testing carried out by ARAI hints that the car is currently undergoing homologation process, which then suggests that it could be launched in the country. However, there is no official announcement from Hyundai regarding the introduction of the i30 in the Indian market. The carmaker is currently focusing on introducing the recently unveiled 2020 Hyundai i20 hatchback in India.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai Donates 5 Crore To Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund 

95g6cbig

The testing unit of Hyundai i30 gets is fitted with a 1.6-litre CRDI engine

The prototype tested by ARAI wears a 1.6D badge, confirming that it is a four-cylinder turbocharged unit. The oil burner is offered in two states of tune - 114 bhp and 134 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch option. The European market gets the hatchback with a 1.4-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as well. 

If launched in the country, the Hyundai i30 premium hatchback would fall in the price bracket of ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 12 lakh (ex-showroom). And, this is the same range wherein the new Creta is being offered. Considering the sentiments of the Indian buyers, which is heavily inclined towards SUVs and crossovers, there is not much potential for the  i30 even though it would be a well-packaged product.

With the current coronavirus crises across the globe and the difficulties that the Indian automotive industry is facing, it is better to take these spy shots with a pinch of salt.

Source: Rushlane

