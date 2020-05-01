Hyundai India Bags 20,000 Bookings For The New-Gen Creta

The all-new Hyundai Creta is the most important launch not only for Hyundai India, perhaps also for the Indian market this year. There's a lot riding on its back given the popularity of its predecessor and the booking numbers suggest that it has been catching up with the demand pretty well. Hyundai India had already received 14,000 pre-bookings for the second-generation Creta ahead of its launch and now it has confirmed having received almost 20,000 bookings for the same.

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-In-Chief, carandbike on the latest Freewheeling with SVP webisode, Tarun Garg, Director- Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India said, "We have received close to 20,000 booking for the Creta, in fact, when the lockdown happened we had received close to 18,000 bookings. The good thing is that even during the lockdown, the kind of Buzz Creta is making, the kind of inquiries we have been getting is amazing. I am happy to admit that out of the total bookings received during the lockdown, 75 per cent of them have been for the Creta. So we are getting really good traction."

Hyundai India had dispatched 6703 units to its dealership ahead of the lockdown.

Hyundai has also confirmed that the deliveries of new vehicles won't be affected because of the crisis situation owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. "Deliveries will begin after the lockdown and I don't think there is anything to be worried about even because of the Corona," Garg added. The company had earlier confirmed that it had dispatched 6,703 units of new Creta to its dealers across India and is looking forward to ship over 10,000 units per month to dealers across the country, which will cater to the market demand.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered in 14 variants across 5 trim levels - E, EX, S, SX & SX(O) and is available with three engine options. First up is the 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 113 bhp and 144 Nm and is offered with an iVT automatic transmission. The 1.4-litre GDI Turbo petrol engine belts out 138 bhp and 242 Nm and is mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission. There is also the 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and gets a 6-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox. All three engines get six-speed manual transmission as standard. While 12 per cent of the total bookings have been for Turbo petrol variants, 55 per cent bookings are attributed to the BS6 diesel variants.

