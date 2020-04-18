New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai India Collaborates With Air Liquide To Increase Ventilator Production

Hyundai Motor India has joined hands with Air Liquide Medical Systems (ALMS) for augmenting the production and supply of ventilators across India.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Hyundai India & Air Liquide will make 1000 ventilators during Phase one in India

Highlights

  • The partnership will focus on ventilator manufacturing & supply in India
  • This collaboration with strengthen India's fight against COVID-19
  • The companies are eyeing a target of around 10,000 ventilators in Phase 1

Hyundai Motor India has officially announced that it has collaborated with Air Liquide Medical Systems (ALMS) to help increase the production of ventilators. The partnership between the carmaker and ICU ventilator manufacturer will also focus on augmenting the supply of ventilators in Tamil Nadu and other states in the country. With this collaboration, both the companies are eyeing a target of 1000 ventilators during Phase one of production and will scale up afterwards. Ventilators are very much crucial for a patient affected by COVID-19 to ensure continuous oxygen supply to overcome respiratory insufficiency.

Also Read: Hyundai India Provides Advanced Kits For Coronavirus Testing 

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

Creta

New Verna

Venue

i20

Grand i10 Nios

Aura

i20 Active

Santro

Kona Electric

Xcent

Tucson

Grand i10

Elantra

f4mapq1c

Hyundai India also donated ₹ 5 Crore To Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund 

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against COVID-19 and to this end, Hyundai & Air Liquide Medical Systems are working together to ensure a steady supply of Ventilators in India. As a socially responsible and caring brand, Hyundai is committed to serving the society in every way and will continue to support the Government in India's war against COVID-19."

0 Comments

As the entire nation is fighting the novel Coronavirus Pandemic, this effort from Hyundai Motor India and Air Liquide Medical Systems will strengthen the Indian government's fight against the deadly virus. These ventilators will play a crucial role in the fight as the Coronavirus directly affects the respiratory system of the patient. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Creta with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.5 - 9.32 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5 - 7.99 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.3 - 5.79 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.85 - 8.79 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 18.77 - 26.97 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.83 - 6.5 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 15.89 - 20.39 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles
TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles
Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued
Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued
New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go
New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go
Meet These Kerala Women Cops Performing Lockdown Duties On Royal Enfields
Meet These Kerala Women Cops Performing Lockdown Duties On Royal Enfields
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities