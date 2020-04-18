Hyundai India Collaborates With Air Liquide To Increase Ventilator Production

Hyundai Motor India has officially announced that it has collaborated with Air Liquide Medical Systems (ALMS) to help increase the production of ventilators. The partnership between the carmaker and ICU ventilator manufacturer will also focus on augmenting the supply of ventilators in Tamil Nadu and other states in the country. With this collaboration, both the companies are eyeing a target of 1000 ventilators during Phase one of production and will scale up afterwards. Ventilators are very much crucial for a patient affected by COVID-19 to ensure continuous oxygen supply to overcome respiratory insufficiency.

Hyundai India also donated ₹ 5 Crore To Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against COVID-19 and to this end, Hyundai & Air Liquide Medical Systems are working together to ensure a steady supply of Ventilators in India. As a socially responsible and caring brand, Hyundai is committed to serving the society in every way and will continue to support the Government in India's war against COVID-19."

As the entire nation is fighting the novel Coronavirus Pandemic, this effort from Hyundai Motor India and Air Liquide Medical Systems will strengthen the Indian government's fight against the deadly virus. These ventilators will play a crucial role in the fight as the Coronavirus directly affects the respiratory system of the patient.

