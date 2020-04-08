Hyundai India Integrates 500 Dealerships On Its Online Platform

Hyundai Motor India announced that it would be incorporating over 500 dealerships pan India on its online sales platform. The end to end online car purchase platform would offer a seamless, convenient and safe retail experience for customers interested in purchasing Hyundai Cars. The platform is connected in real time with all the dealerships across India for the convenience and need of new age digital customers.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, "Over the last decade, retail sales has been witness to a paradigm shift with new-age customers heavily inclined to online purchase of products. With pan India integration of Dealerships under 'Click to Buy', Hyundai is offering its tech-savvy customers a transparent and easy way of purchasing their favourite Hyundai cars. The platform will act as an additional sales channel for all our Dealerships across India thereby creating additional opportunities for remote interaction with customers and facilitation of sale even during periods when customers are unable to visit showrooms."

Post registering, customers can choose from the available Hyundai model line-up and configure the vehicle of their choice to select the exterior/interior colours. There are also financing options available for customers. Customers can even decide their preferred delivery options- pick the vehicle from the selected dealer or get their vehicle delivered to their doorstep.

