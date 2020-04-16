New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai India Provides Advanced Kits For Coronavirus Testing

These advanced diagnostic testing kits have been imported from South Korea and cost Rs. 4 Crore. They have now been handed over to Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR).

Testing kits will benefit over 25,000 people in fighting with the pandemic

Highlights

  • Hyundai claims high levels of accuracy on these testing kits.
  • It is also working on making Ventilators and other respiratory aids.
  • Hyndai has also donated Rs. 5 Crore to Tamil Nadu CM relief fund

Hyundai Motor India has been taking multiple steps in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. The company had recently announced a series of steps it is taking that will empower the medical fraternity even more during their duties in these critical times. One of the commitments made by Hyundai was to make advance testing kits available so that more testing can be done. Within a few weeks of making that promise, the kits manufactured by a South Korean company have now been handed over to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Donates ₹ 5 Crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund

These advanced diagnostic testing kits have been imported and according to Hyundai they are worth ₹ 4 Crore. Hyundai claims these kits come with high levels of accuracy and are also being exported to USA, Europe and other countries. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "These highly accurate diagnostic kits can help the Government scale up the testing efforts in affected regions and arrest the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in India."

The company has recently been re-imagining its logo for promoting social distancing

The company had also recently donated a sum of ₹ 5 Crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minster Relief Fund to support the cause. It is also working on making Ventilators and other respiratory aids with a Chennai based company. PPEs, masks and other safety kits are also being distributed and finally the company is also distributing of dry rations to adversely impacted sections of society.

Hyundai has also announced extension of its vehicle's warranties, extended warranties and free services by 2 months. In case of any emergencies road side assistance is still being provided to those engaged in essential activities.

