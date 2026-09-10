Hyundai Launches Lounge Editions For Alcazar, Creta And Creta Electric

Hyundai Motor India has launched a new Lounge Edition for the Creta, Alcazar and Creta Electric. This edition focuses on adding some styling elements and features to the models which are otherwise not available on the standard range.



Across all three models, the Hyundai Lounge Edition gets an 11.6-inch rear seat Entertainment (RSE) system, which offers OTT content, video streaming, interactive gaming, phone mirroring and access to a certified app store. It is paired with the existing Bose eight-speaker sound system, which includes a front central speaker and subwoofer.



Additionally, the interior features silver-coloured inserts, a new seat design pattern and Moon White ambient lighting. The exterior changes include black-painted elements and a new Golden Bronze exterior colour.



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Creta Lounge Edition

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 MPi iVT King Lounge Rs 19.22 lakh 1.5 MPi iVT King Lounge DT Rs 19.37 lakh 1.5 CRDi AT King Lounge Rs 20.31 lakh 1.5 CRDi AT King Lounge DT Rs 20.46 lakh

The Creta Lounge Edition is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains. It gets black-painted front and rear skid plates, side-sill garnish, rear spoiler, roof rails, C-pillar garnish and ORVMs. The SUV also gets 18-inch matte-black alloy wheels.

Alcazar Lounge Edition

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 AT Signature 5S Lounge Rs 21.81 lakh 1.5 AT Signature 5S Lounge DT Rs 21.96 lakh

The Alcazar Lounge Edition is based on the Signature variant and is available with the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel automatic powertrain. Unlike the standard Alcazar, the Lounge Edition gets an exclusive five-seat configuration.

It also features a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, along with the 11.6-inch rear-seat entertainment system, Lounge-specific interiors, Moon White ambient lighting and Lounge-branded rear headrest cushions. Exterior changes include black-painted styling elements and 18-inch black alloy wheels.

Creta Electric Lounge Edition

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Excellence LR Lounge Rs 24.34 lakh Excellence LR Lounge DT Rs 24.49 lakh Excellence LR (HC) Lounge Rs 25.07 lakh Excellence LR (HC) Lounge Rs 25.22 lakh

The Creta Electric Lounge Edition is based on the Excellence Long Range variant with the Home Charger option. Along with the new RSE system and Lounge-specific interior treatment, it gets a dashcam and rear wireless charger.

Exterior updates include black-painted front and rear skid plates, side-sill garnish, rear spoiler, roof rails, C-pillar garnish and ORVMs. It rides on 17-inch black aero alloy wheels.