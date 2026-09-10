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Hyundai Launches Lounge Editions For Alcazar, Creta And Creta Electric

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
1 min read
Sep 10, 2026, 01:51 PM
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Hyundai Launches Lounge Editions For Alcazar, Creta And Creta Electric
Highlights
  • Gets Lounge-exclusive interiors with a new seat design, Moon White ambient lighting and Lounge-branded rear headrest cushions
  • Features an 11.6-inch rear-seat entertainment system
  • Gets blacked-out exterior styling with a Golden Bronze shade

Hyundai Motor India has launched a new Lounge Edition for the Creta, Alcazar and Creta Electric. This edition focuses on adding some styling elements and features to the models which are otherwise not available on the standard range.

Across all three models, the Hyundai Lounge Edition gets an 11.6-inch rear seat Entertainment (RSE) system, which offers OTT content, video streaming, interactive gaming, phone mirroring and access to a certified app store. It is paired with the existing Bose eight-speaker sound system, which includes a front central speaker and subwoofer.

Additionally, the interior features silver-coloured inserts, a new seat design pattern and Moon White ambient lighting. The exterior changes include black-painted elements and a new Golden Bronze exterior colour.


Also Read: Hyundai Bayon-Based SUV Spied Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

Creta Lounge Edition

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
1.5 MPi iVT King LoungeRs 19.22 lakh
1.5 MPi iVT King Lounge DTRs 19.37 lakh
1.5 CRDi AT King LoungeRs 20.31 lakh
1.5 CRDi AT King Lounge DTRs 20.46 lakh
Hyundai Creta Lounge Edition

The Creta Lounge Edition is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains. It gets black-painted front and rear skid plates, side-sill garnish, rear spoiler, roof rails, C-pillar garnish and ORVMs. The SUV also gets 18-inch matte-black alloy wheels.

Alcazar Lounge Edition

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
1.5 AT Signature 5S LoungeRs 21.81 lakh
1.5 AT Signature 5S Lounge DTRs 21.96 lakh

The Alcazar Lounge Edition is based on the Signature variant and is available with the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel automatic powertrain. Unlike the standard Alcazar, the Lounge Edition gets an exclusive five-seat configuration.

Hyundai Alcazar Lounge Edition

It also features a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, along with the 11.6-inch rear-seat entertainment system, Lounge-specific interiors, Moon White ambient lighting and Lounge-branded rear headrest cushions. Exterior changes include black-painted styling elements and 18-inch black alloy wheels.

Creta Electric Lounge Edition

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Excellence LR LoungeRs 24.34 lakh
Excellence LR Lounge DTRs 24.49 lakh
Excellence LR (HC) LoungeRs 25.07 lakh
Excellence LR (HC) LoungeRs 25.22 lakh

The Creta Electric Lounge Edition is based on the Excellence Long Range variant with the Home Charger option. Along with the new RSE system and Lounge-specific interior treatment, it gets a dashcam and rear wireless charger.

Hyundai Creta Electric Lounge Edition

Exterior updates include black-painted front and rear skid plates, side-sill garnish, rear spoiler, roof rails, C-pillar garnish and ORVMs. It rides on 17-inch black aero alloy wheels.

# Hyundai Motors India# Hyundai Lounge Edition# Hyundai Creta# Hyundai Alcazar# Hyundai Creta Electric# Hyundai Creta SUV# Cars# Cover Story# Electric Cars
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