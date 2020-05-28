New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Motor Group To Get Electric Vehicle Batteries From LG Chem

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors have picked LG Chem as one of the battery suppliers for its upcoming new electric vehicles.

Hyundai Motor said last year it would launch 16 EV models by 2025 with an aim to boost EV sales

  • Hyundai Motor Group has picked LG Chem as one of the battery suppliers
  • Hyundai plans to launch 16 EV models by 2025
  • The carmaker aims to boost EV sales to 560,000 by then

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors has picked LG Chem as one of the battery suppliers for its upcoming new electric vehicles, a group spokesman said on Wednesday.

Details of the supply contract including the electric vehicle (EV) model and the full amount of the deal, which are yet to be decided, will be confidential, the spokesman said.

LG Chem declined to comment.

Hyundai Motor said last year it would launch 16 EV models by 2025 with an aim to boost EV sales to 560,000 by then.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

