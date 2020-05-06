Hyundai Motor India Announces 'EMI Assurance' Program For New Car Owners

Hyundai Motor India, the country's second largest car manufacturer by volume, has announced an industry first program called the 'Hyundai EMI Assurance'. Under this program, the company will cover up to three EMIs for select customers who buy new Hyundai cars in May 2020. The company will cover these EMIs for a period of up to one year and cover the buyers from uncertainties like employment loss in view of poor financial health, mergers/acquisitions and of their company or any other such applicable scenario. There will be terms and conditions applied of course. The program is not applicable on models like the Creta, Tucson, Kona and the Elantra.

(The 'Hyundai EMI Assurance' program will be offered on select car models bought in May 2020)

Announcing the Hyundai EMI Assurance Program, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service said, "Hyundai is a Progressive, Innovative and Caring brand. We understand customer aspirations of buying a vehicle and to ease the vehicle acquisition in uncertain times, we have brought the unique and industry first Hyundai EMI Assurance Program. We are sure, the Hyundai EMI Assurance Program will give new Hyundai owners working in private organisations full peace of mind during these times and create positive and confident sentiments for Hyundai car purchase."

The Hyundai Assurance Program will be offered on select Hyundai car models which have been bought in May 2020 and it covers the customer for a period of one year from date of sale of the car. This excludes the first three months from the date of purchase. The idea is to raise positive customer sentiment among car buyers.

Hyundai Motor India has charted out detailed guidelines, with heavy safety measures, for its sales and service outlets across the country. The company has listed out several measures undertaken to ensure that its dealer partners meet the highest levels of sanitation and hygiene requirements, to gain customer trust, which will be essential for the business to function in the post lockdown era.

