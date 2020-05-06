New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Motor India Announces 'EMI Assurance' Program For New Car Owners

Hyundai Motor India has announced a new 'Hyundai EMI Assurance' program for new Hyundai owners. The idea is to cover up to three EMIs for select Hyundai customers, who buy new cars in May 2020. This ensures peace of mind to new Hyundai car buyers.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Hyundai EMI Assurance program will be offered on select car models

Highlights

  • The 'Hyundai EMI Assurance' program will be offered for select buyers
  • The program will be offered on select cars models bought in May 2020
  • The plan will cover up to 3 EMIs for a period of 1 year from sale date

Hyundai Motor India, the country's second largest car manufacturer by volume, has announced an industry first program called the 'Hyundai EMI Assurance'. Under this program, the company will cover up to three EMIs for select customers who buy new Hyundai cars in May 2020. The company will cover these EMIs for a period of up to one year and cover the buyers from uncertainties like employment loss in view of poor financial health, mergers/acquisitions and of their company or any other such applicable scenario. There will be terms and conditions applied of course. The program is not applicable on models like the Creta, Tucson, Kona and the Elantra.

Also Read: Hyundai Issues Safety Guidelines For Its Sales & Service Outlets

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

New Verna

Creta

Venue

i20

Grand i10

Kona Electric

Elantra

Tucson

Grand i10 Nios

Santro

Aura

i20 Active

Xcent

mg9bg7ho

(The 'Hyundai EMI Assurance' program will be offered on select car models bought in May 2020)

Announcing the Hyundai EMI Assurance Program, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service said, "Hyundai is a Progressive, Innovative and Caring brand. We understand customer aspirations of buying a vehicle and to ease the vehicle acquisition in uncertain times, we have brought the unique and industry first Hyundai EMI Assurance Program. We are sure, the Hyundai EMI Assurance Program will give new Hyundai owners working in private organisations full peace of mind during these times and create positive and confident sentiments for Hyundai car purchase."

Also Read: Hyundai To Resume Operations At Its Chennai Manufacturing Facility

The Hyundai Assurance Program will be offered on select Hyundai car models which have been bought in May 2020 and it covers the customer for a period of one year from date of sale of the car. This excludes the first three months from the date of purchase. The idea is to raise positive customer sentiment among car buyers.

0 Comments

Hyundai Motor India has charted out detailed guidelines, with heavy safety measures, for its sales and service outlets across the country. The company has listed out several measures undertaken to ensure that its dealer partners meet the highest levels of sanitation and hygiene requirements, to gain customer trust, which will be essential for the business to function in the post lockdown era.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare New Hyundai Verna with Immediate Rivals

New Hyundai Verna
Hyundai
New Verna

Popular Hyundai Cars

New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.5 - 9.32 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.83 - 6.5 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 15.89 - 20.39 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 18.77 - 26.97 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5 - 7.99 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.57 - 6.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.85 - 8.79 Lakh *
View More
x
Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Issues Guidelines For Dealerships To Start Operation
Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Issues Guidelines For Dealerships To Start Operation
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products
Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products
Select your City
or select from popular cities