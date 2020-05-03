Hyundai Previews The New Elantra N Line

Hyundai Motor Company has revealed the first images which offer a sneak peek into the all-new 2021 Elantra N Line sedan. This car is meant for the US and the European market first and of course, takes performance a notch higher than the normal Elantra. The Elantra N Line, gets brand specific design elements, chassis upgrades and a turbocharged engine to the recently revealed 2021 Elantra.

Also Read: Hyundai To Bring N Performance Brand To India

Hyundai Elantra N Line Rear Profile

The 2021 Elantra gets the new 3D cascading grille up front, flanked by a pair of sweptback LED headlamps that looks like horns and come with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The bumper too is all-new and comes with sharp sculpted ridges that further accentuate the imposing effect. The bonnet too comes with sharp character lines adding to the overall design. The Elantra N Line too is no different, and under all that camouflage, we can see the 3D cascading grille and the lines on the sides too.

Inspired by N brand, N Line trims add sporty design elements and refined powertrain/chassis upgrades to the all-new Elantra recently introduced. The 2021 Hyundai Elantra comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The engine is tuned to make 147 bhp and 264 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid version on the other hand, which is being introduced in the Elantra for the first time, gets a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with a 32kW permanent-magnet electric motor, powered by a lithium-ion polymer battery.

The hybrid powertrain churns out a combined 139 bhp and develops 179 Nm of peak torque, and is also mated to an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). However, Hyundai has not specified yet what the Elantra N Line will be powered by and what the performance would be. We wait to know more about the sedan.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.