Hyundai Resumes Production At Chennai Plant, Makes 200 Cars On Day 1

Korean car maker Hyundai has resumed manufacturing operations at its only plant in India located in Sriperumbudur, Chennai. Owing to the Coronavirus lockdown all operations at the facility were halted starting March 23, 2020. The company was able to make a total of 200 cars on the first day of production restart at the plant. Hyundai Motor India says this has been done by maintaining 100 % compliance to Social Distancing apart from adhering to all State & Central Government guidelines. With the start of production in shift operations, the carmaker is eyeing to manufacture around 12,000 to 13,000 units this month.

The carmaker is eyeing to manufacture around 12,000 to 13,000 units this month.

Earlier this week Hyundai also resumed operations in 255 Showrooms & workshops across India. In the first 2 days the company received 4,000 customer inquiries, 500 customer bookings and was successful in retailing 170 cars. To ease the buying process, while keeping the fear of employment uncertainty at bay, an EMI assurance program has been introduced for select new customers covering up to 3 car loan EMIs. The program covers the customers under uncertainties such as employment loss in view of poor financial health, acquisition/merger of the company or due to any applicable laws. However this scheme is not valid on cars like the Creta, Elantra, Tucson and Kona.

Also read: Hyundai Opens 225 Showrooms Across India; Sells 170 Cars In 2 Days

Hyundai is also looking into the safety and sanitisation facets for its dealerships and workshops. The company is dispatching 6.8 lakh masks (3-Ply, N-90 & N-95) as well as 20,000 half litre & 1.5 lakh 100 ml cases of sanitizers for consumers, sales, service and backend staff at all dealerships.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.