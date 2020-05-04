Hyundai To Re-Open Chennai Facility On May 6

Hyundai, the South Korean auto manufacturer will be re-opening its Chennai-based plants from May 6, 2020, onwards. India's second-largest car manufacturer will initiate the necessary preparations required for the vehicle production operations in the coming weeks. This move from Hyundai has been taken in accordance with the Union Government's decision to gradually reviving the economic activities in the country by allowing some relaxations in the lockdown measures. The government has announced relaxations in certain parts of the country, recognized as green and orange zones. The carmaker is eyeing to manufacture around 12,000 to 13,000 units this month.

The company said in a statement, "Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) plans to restart its preparatory operations in the Irungattukkottai-based factory on the 6th of May 2020 while adhering to guidelines laid out by the government authorities. As a responsible corporate citizen, HMIL has made comprehensive detail-oriented plans for the complete safety and sanitation of all its facilities inside the plant, to ensure the wellness of its employees. HMIL confirms complete adherence to all the safety guidelines set out by the Central and State Governments, and local authorities."

Hyundai Prepares For A New Normal

While initiating the preparatory operations at the Irungattukkottai-based factory, Hyundai is expected to follow all the necessary guidelines issued by the government. The carmaker has also undertaken several steps for sanitizing its facilities and social distancing to preventing the spread of the Coronavirus. Moreover, Hyundai has also issued special safety measures and detailed guidelines for its sales and service outlets ensuring the safety of the customers and dealership employees.

Several carmakers including Hyundai had shut down the production and operations at the factory on March 22, following the lockdown announcement made by the union and state governments to contain the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. As the government has extended the lockdown till May 17, it has also relaxed some of the measures in certain parts of the country. During the lockdown, the company was working with its suppliers for creating standard operating procedures SOP) that needs to adhere rigorously once the manufacturing commences.

Hyundai is also running a campaign with its tweaked logos promote social distancing in these times of Coronavirus pandemic

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki India also has received permission to re-open its Manesar plant in a single shift. However, the production is yet to start at the plant. Maruti's Manesar plant will be allowed to function with 4696 people and 50 vehicles. However, Maruti's Gurugram plant is yet to receive approval for production commencement, as it comes under the Municipal limits.

