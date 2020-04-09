Hyundai Tops UV Sales In March With Over 12,800 Units, Led By New Creta, Venue

Collective sales of the new-gen Hyundai Creta and the Venue stood at 12,833 units in March 2020

March 2020 was certainly a challenging month for the Indian auto industry, especially with the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The industry lost over one-thirds of sales days in March, and almost all carmakers saw a decline in volumes. Country's largest car exporter, Hyundai India too witnessed a massive 47 per cent decline in overall sales last month, however, there was a silver lining for the South Korean carmaker amidst all this chaos. Well, Hyundai became the highest seller of Utility Vehicles (UVs) with the new-gen Creta and the Venue collectively selling 12,833 units in March 2020.

Also Read: Hyundai India Integrates 500 Dealerships On Its Online Platform

Hyundai Creta 9.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Last month Hyundai sold 6,706 units of the new-gen Creta SUV

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes The First Owner Of 2020 Hyundai Creta; Deliveries Begin

It was just last month, on March 16, that Hyundai launched the new-gen Creta in India, and before the lockdown came into motion, the company had already sold 6,706 units of the new-gen model. In fact, the Creta has now become the company's top-selling model, surpassing the Hyundai Venue, which accounted for 6,127 units last month. Of course, these are wholesale numbers and not retail units.

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Creta 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In Korea

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza's contribution to the company's UV sales in March was 5,513 units

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta: Variants Explained

In comparison, Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, was in the second position with regards to UV sales. The cumulative sales of the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, and Gypsy stood at 11,904 units. The S-Cross is not part of the list because the company has stopped the production of the diesel-only crossover and is now gearing up to launch the petrol version soon. Last month the company supplied 5,513 units of the Vitara Brezza, 3,969 unit of Ertiga, 2,221 units of XL6, and 201 units of the Gypsy.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta: Price Comparison With Rivals Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier

Individually, the Kia Seltos continues to retain its top spot at the country's best-selling SUV with 7,466 units

Kia Motors took the third spot with the Seltos and the Carnival MPV collectively selling 8,583 units. Individually, the Kia Seltos continues to retain its top spot at the country's best-selling SUV with 7,466 units, while the Carnival only accounted for 1,117 units. As for Toyota India, the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner collectively sold 4,910 units in March 2020. The Toyota Innova Crysta accounted for 3810 units, while the Fortuner's sales stood at 1,100 units.

The Tata Nexon accounted for 2.646 units within the company's total UV sales

Also Read: 2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Review

As for Tata Motors, the cumulative sales of the Nexon and the Harrier stood at 3,278 units. In March Tata sold zero units of the Hexa and the Safari Storme, while Tata Nexon accounted for 2.646 units, and the Harrier stood at 632 units. The fellow home-grown automaker, Mahindra, saw the collective sales of the Bolero, Marazzo, Scorpio, TUV300, XUV300, XUV500, and Xylo reach 3,080 units. The Mahindra Bolero alone accounted for 2,080 units, along with 23 units of Marazzo, 40 units of the Scorpio, 108 units of the TUV300, 814 units of the XUV300, 9 units of the XUV500 and 6 units of the Xylo. Mind you except for the petrol-spec XUV300 all the other models sold last month were BS4 compliant units.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.