Hyundai Veloster N Debuts With An 8-Speed DCT

Hyundai has unveiled the newly enhanced Veloster N. It now comes equipped with the all-new N 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT). Hyundai has developed Veloster N at its global R&D center in Korea and validated its performance at its Nurburgring-based testing centre in Germany. The Veloster N is powered a 2.0-litre T-GDi four-cylinder petrol engine, that can push the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds

The N DCT is equipped with electronic actuators that operate the double clutch, providing ride comfort and even fuel efficiency. Unlike a dry double-clutch transmission, the wet N DCT uses oil to significantly improve lubrication and cooling performance, which is typical of higher torque applications

The N DCT also comes with N Track Sense Shift (NTS) that discerns when road conditions are optimal for dynamic driving and activates automatically, selecting the right gear and shift timing just like a professional race car driver to provide optimal performance.

All of these features can be configured in Veloster N's improved infotainment system, using the latest operating system shown on a larger high-definition 8-inch display. The infotainment system is paired with a JBL sound system that provides audiophile listening enjoyment.

Along with other updated features, such as Rev Matching, Launch Control and Overboost, the Veloster N is optimised to automatically sense the customer's driving style as well as the road conditions to optimize shift points. For example, if the car is going downhill, the car will use engine brake to reduce the risk of overheating the disc brakes. If the driver is pushing the car on a racetrack, the car will use the full spectrum of available engine revolutions to maximize performance.

The track-ready seats are thinner and weigh approximately 2kg less than standard seats.

The Veloster N comes with Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies, including Front Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW).

The company has also said that customers can opt to equip the new Veloster N with N Light Sports Bucket Seats. The unibody bucket seats are wrapped in soft, suede-like Alacantara upholstery to firmly hold the driver in position when the car is taking corners at high speeds. The track-ready seats are thinner and weigh approximately 2kg less than standard seats. As its name suggests, the N Light Sports Bucket Seats have an illuminated N logo on the upper side of the backrest, adding to the interior aesthetic. The N logo light operates in conjunction with other interior lights to create a unique, fun-to-drive ambiance.

