New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Veloster N Debuts With An 8-Speed DCT

Hyundai has developed Veloster N at its global R&D center in Korea and validated its performance at its Nurburgring-based testing centre in Germany.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Hyundai has unveiled the newly enhanced Veloster N. It now comes equipped with the all-new N 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT). Hyundai has developed Veloster N at its global R&D center in Korea and validated its performance at its Nurburgring-based testing centre in Germany. The Veloster N is powered a 2.0-litre T-GDi four-cylinder petrol engine, that can push the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds

Also read: Hyundai To Bring N Performance Brand To India

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

Creta

Venue

New Verna

i20

Grand i10 Nios

Grand i10

Aura

Santro

i20 Active

Kona Electric

Xcent

Tucson

Elantra

The N DCT is equipped with electronic actuators that operate the double clutch, providing ride comfort and even fuel efficiency. Unlike a dry double-clutch transmission, the wet N DCT uses oil to significantly improve lubrication and cooling performance, which is typical of higher torque applications

The N DCT also comes with N Track Sense Shift (NTS) that discerns when road conditions are optimal for dynamic driving and activates automatically, selecting the right gear and shift timing just like a professional race car driver to provide optimal performance.

29s5u04

The N DCT is equipped with electronic actuators that operate the double clutch, providing ride comfort, fuel efficiency 

All of these features can be configured in Veloster N's improved infotainment system, using the latest operating system shown on a larger high-definition 8-inch display. The infotainment system is paired with a JBL sound system that provides audiophile listening enjoyment.

Along with other updated features, such as Rev Matching, Launch Control and Overboost, the Veloster N is optimised to automatically sense the customer's driving style as well as the road conditions to optimize shift points. For example, if the car is going downhill, the car will use engine brake to reduce the risk of overheating the disc brakes. If the driver is pushing the car on a racetrack, the car will use the full spectrum of available engine revolutions to maximize performance.

1cv622dg

The track-ready seats are thinner and weigh approximately 2kg less than standard seats. 

The Veloster N comes with Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies, including Front Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW).

0 Comments

The company has also said that customers can opt to equip the new Veloster N with N Light Sports Bucket Seats. The unibody bucket seats are wrapped in soft, suede-like Alacantara upholstery to firmly hold the driver in position when the car is taking corners at high speeds. The track-ready seats are thinner and weigh approximately 2kg less than standard seats. As its name suggests, the N Light Sports Bucket Seats have an illuminated N logo on the upper side of the backrest, adding to the interior aesthetic. The N logo light operates in conjunction with other interior lights to create a unique, fun-to-drive ambiance.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Creta with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.5 - 9.32 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5 - 7.99 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.83 - 6.5 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.57 - 6.2 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.85 - 8.79 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 18.77 - 26.97 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 15.89 - 20.39 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Maruti Suzuki To Resume Operation At Manesar Plant In Single Shift
Maruti Suzuki To Resume Operation At Manesar Plant In Single Shift
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai i20 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai i20 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities