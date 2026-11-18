The Hyundai Verna has become the third car this week to receive a full five stars from the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) following the Mahindra XEV 9S and the Tata Sierra EV. With this, the Verna becomes the only car in its segment to boast of a five-star Bharat NCAP rating, as none of its rivals – including the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia – have yet been tested by the safety watchdog. However, both the Virtus and Slavia have previously secured five stars in Global NCAP tests. Interestingly, the Verna is also only the third Hyundai to receive a five-star rating, after the now-discontinued Tucson SUV and the Venue subcompact SUV.



What is the Hyundai Verna's adult protection score in the Bharat NCAP crash tests?

The Verna's final adult occupant score stands at 28.22 points out of a total 32, which is the lowest score of all Hyundais tested till date. It's in the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test that the Hyundai Verna dropped points, scoring 12.45 points out of 16. It's worth noting here the fact sheet reveals protection for the adult occupants in this test ranges from good to marginal, with protection for a majority of the driver's body ranging from only adequate to marginal.

While the Verna scored a near-perfect 15.77 points out of 16 in the side deformable barrier crash, protection for the adult test dummy's chest was deemed only ‘adequate’. Protection in the side pole impact test was rated ‘good’.

What is the Hyundai Verna's child protection score in the Bharat NCAP crash tests?

The Verna scored a total of 44 points out of 49 on the child occupant protection front. With full points in the child restraint system installation and dynamic tests, the Verna only dropped points in the vehicle assessment department.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.