Hyundai's 'Click To Buy' Platform Keeping Customers Engaged With The Brand: Tarun Garg

Hyundai's 'Click To Buy' online platform was introduced last month wherein the South Korean automaker incorporated over 500 dealerships across the country. The company launched this new initiative to make purchasing easier for its customers. This digital platform will ensure a seamless yet convenient buying experience for the Hyundai car buyers. The online platform from Hyundai is connected in real-time with all the dealerships across India for the convenience and the need of new-age digital customers.

Hyundai 'Click To Buy' offers a seamless, convenient and safe retail experience for customers

With this new platform, customers can easily choose a model line-up and configure the vehicle according to their requirements. The buyers can select the exterior/interior colours. The company is also providing financing options for its customers. This online platform also allows buyers to opt for doorstep delivery. The automaker has confirmed that this new digital platform has received massive traction from the customers. The numbers of visitors on the 'click to buy' website has surpassed the number of visitors on the corporate site.

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP, Tarun Garg, Director- Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India said, "As far as the auto is concerned, last three-four years we have been talking so much about digital. But it has been limited to pre-sales exploration or at best the bookings. But I think this Click to buy initiative of Hyundai is the first time that someone is trying a full end-to-end kind of a customer purchase decision. We had a pilot in Delhi in January and now we have launched all India, also considering lockdown. Let me tell you the traction we are receiving from the customers is amazing. In fact, the number of visitors on CTB website now have crossed the numbers of visitors on Hyundai corporate website."

He further continued saying, "I firmly believe that going forward this is really going to be a very big game-changer because it takes care of everything. The customer can choose a car, personalise it, he can get it financed, he can choose his mode of delivery, and also he has an option of choosing a sales consultant on the way to help him. So, I think all that full 360-degree experience at a click of a button is something which I believe the customers now, especially in the post COVID era are going to appreciate."

