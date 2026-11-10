India Bike Week 2026 Dates Announced; Festival To Return To Panchgani On December 4-5

The annual India Bike Week biking festival returns to Panchgani after moving away from its long-time home in Vagator, Goa, last year. The venue change was necessitated by a clash with local zilla parishad election dates. With the move continuing into 2026, the organisers have retained the festival's broad mix of motorcycle-related activities and entertainment.

The event will feature four racing formats – dirt, off-road, time trial and arena – along with stunt shows, custom motorcycle showcases, camping and a bonfire. A total prize pool of Rs. 12 lakh is up for grabs across the racing events. Participants will need to register separately for each race and hold an FMSCI licence, although a one-time licence can reportedly be obtained during registration.

One of the key attractions will be the Jameson Ginger Ale x IBW Bike Build-Off Competition. Amateur builders will get a new Harley-Davidson X440 T to customise, with guidance from an expert team comprising Harsh Man Rai, Anand Dharmaraj and Shail Sheth. The winning build will be selected at the festival, with its creator getting an opportunity to present the design at the Adventure Bike Rider Festival 2027 in the UK. Other custom build showcases will be curated and judged by names including Candida Louis, Yogi Chhabria and Arjun Raina.

Motorcycle Showcases, Test Rides And More

Italian scooter and motorcycle brand Italjet is also set to make its India debut at IBW 2026, showcasing the Dragster 300, Dragster 459 and Dragster 700. Visitors can expect motorcycles from several other manufacturers, along with test ride opportunities and an IBW Bikers Mart featuring riding gear brands such as Aerostar and SMK.

SMK will also unveil a special-edition SMK x India Bike Week helmet, which will be exclusively available at the event. The IBW Expo will feature over 100 retailers, while the organisers are also arranging rides to Panchgani from major cities. For those who do not wish to ride all the way to the venue, motorcycle transportation services to Pune and Satara are being arranged through cargo partners. Further details are expected to be announced.

Hanumankind To Headline The Music Line-Up

Music will be another major part of the two-day festival. The main stage line-up includes Hanumankind, Midival Punditz, Karsh Kale, Harley Rock Rider, Kutle Khan, Cryptos, Sickflip and Bombie. The Jameson Connects Howling Dog stage will host performances by Rasa, Blackjack! and DJ Russell.

The entertainment line-up also includes comedian Akash Mehta and talks by European travellers Vins and Natha, who will share stories from their journeys around the world. Food-focused attractions include the Big Forkers Grill Fest and The Cutting Club.

Also Read: India Bike Week 2025 In Pictures: Highlights From Edition 12

India Bike Week 2026 Tickets And Prices

Registrations are open, with early-bird offers initially made available to the first 3,000 buyers from September 12, 2026. Individual passes start at Rs. 1,999 for a one-day regular ticket and go up to Rs. 7,000 for a two-day Platinum pass. Group bookings for up to 25 people are also available, with the per-person price starting at Rs. 2,699 for both days. More details and booking options are available on the official India Bike Week website.