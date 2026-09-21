India Bike Week 2026 Slated To Take Place On December 4-5

India Bike Week (IBW) will return to Panchgani, Maharashtra, for its 13th edition on December 4-5, 2026. It debuted in Panchgani last year. The event will expand its footprint, with activities planned across the hill town and surrounding areas. These will include additional riding trails, campsites, ride-outs and after-parties across Panchgani.

Larger Venue And New Activities



India Bike Week 2026 will be held at a venue that is 50% larger than last year's location. The expanded venue will provide additional parking and open areas for visitors.

The event will feature four dedicated racetracks, where participants can compete for prizes worth up to Rs 12 lakh. The Stunt Arena will also return with a stunt showcase, including a performance by an international athlete.

The Jameson Ginger Ale X IBW Bike Build-Off Competition will also be part of the event. Amateur builders will be given a motorcycle and 50 days to create a custom build within a specified budget. The winning builders will receive a Harley-Davidson X440T.

Other attractions will include The Big Trip, curated by Candida Louis; the Misfits Collection, curated by Yogi Chhabria; and the Mod Bike Competition, judged by Arjun Raina.

The festival will also feature an expo with more than 100 retailers displaying motorcycle gear, accessories, products and upgrades.

Rides And Camping

IBW will organise local ride-outs and trails around Panchgani, while organised rides to the festival are planned from cities including Bengaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Ahmedabad.



Through its Arrive and Ride initiative, IBW will also work with cargo carriers to provide motorcycle transportation options to Pune and Satara.

A dedicated festival campsite will be available near the venue, featuring cliffside views, SUV camper spaces, permanent toilet facilities and access to after-parties.

Tickets and pricing details