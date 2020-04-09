India-Bound 2021 Hyundai Elantra Launched In South Korea

2021 Hyundai Elantra is offered with two engines - one petrol and one LPG

Hyundai has finally launched the new-generation Hyundai Avante aka Elantra premium sedan in the South Korean market. The India-bound premium sedan was unveiled last month alongside Elantra Hybrid at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood in a special event. The 2021 Hyundai Avante or Elantra has been priced at just KRW 15.31 million, which is approximately ₹ 9.52 lakh. The company has so far received over 16,000 pre-orders for the seventh-generation Elantra in its home market. The carmaker bagged more than 10,000 pre-orders on the first day itself. The new-gen Hyundai Elantra gets low roofline, wider stance and longer wheelbase creating more space for the passengers.

Also Read: Hyundai India Integrates 500 Dealerships On Its Online Platform

2021 Hyundai Elantra gets new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and an aggressively designed rear section

The sedan is based on the new third-gen K3 vehicle architecture, which was codenamed as Hyundai CN7. It is the second product from the brand to feature the latest Sensuous Sportiness design identity. The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is manufactured at the company's facility in Ulsan, South Korea. The sedan comes in four trim levels - Style, Smart, Modern and Inspiration trims along with two engines - one petrol and one LPG.

Visually, the new generation Elantra gets parametric-jewel cascading grille with turn indicators, full LED headlamps, wing-type lower bumper, 17-inch alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, LED tail lamps with a light stripe running across the width creating brand's H logo like shape. Dimension-wise, the sedan measures 4,650 mm in length, 1,825 mm in width and 1,420 mm in height along with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm.

2021 Hyundai Elantra gets wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto - a first for the segment as standard

On the inside, the sedan gets cocoon-shaped interior layout along with highlights such as 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, front-seat ventilation, 10-way electric driver seat with lumbar support, ambient lighting, rear seat heating, and more.

Mechanically, the next-generation Elantra sedan is offered in two powertrain options. The Smartstream G1.6 petrol engine is tuned to make a maximum power of 121.3 bhp at 6,300 rpm with a peak torque of 154 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The LPG-powered LPi 1.6 motor, on the other hand, is capable of belting out 118.3 bhp and 152 Nm of power figures.

As far as the Indian market is concerned, the South Korean carmaker is expected to introduce the diesel version of the facelifted Elantra of the previous generation Elantra soon. The all-new Elantra might come to India sometime next year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.