India-Bound Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Spotted In South Korea

A spy photo of the India-bound Kia Sonet subcompact SUV caught testing in South Korea has surfaced online. Based on the sporty alloy wheels, this particular model appears to be the top-spec variant of the Sonet, and the photo also confirms that the sub-4 metre SUV will not get disc brakes at the rear. However, that is not really a deal-breaker because except for the Mahindra XUV300, none of the other SUVs in this segment offer all four disc brakes, even as an option.
Also Read: Kia Sonet Sub-Compact SUV Caught Testing In India
The Kia Sonet was showcased earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo, in its near-production concept avatar, where the company also announced that the SUV will be launched in India later this year. Visually, the Sonet is expected to look like a baby Seltos, borrowing some of its styling cues like the wheel arch cladding, side cladding with red accents, and sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, among others. While we do not get to see them in these photos, based on the concept car, the Sonet will also come with Kia's signature Tiger-Nose grille, sleek LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps, and an overall sculpted body with sharp character lines among more.
Also Read: Auto Expo Excellence Awards 2020: Best of Show - Kia Sonet
The Kia Sonet is also expected to come with dual-tone roof and at the rear, the Kia Sonet will come with a distinctive looking C-pillar that extends onto the rear spoiler, wraparound LED taillamps and beefy rear bumper with heavy cladding. In terms of features, the upcoming Kia Sonet will get features like - a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, electric sunroof, wireless charger, push-button start-stop as well as UVO Connected Tech.
Under the hood, the India-spec Kia Sonet will share its engine options with the Hyundai Venue, featuring 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine on offer. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a DCT automatic too, which will send power to the front wheels.
Source: Bobaedream
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.