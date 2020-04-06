India-Spec MG Gloster Cabin Spied

A test mule of the upcoming MG Gloster has been doing rounds in India for some time now. Revealed at the Auto Expo 2020, we are familiar with the exterior design of the Gloster, however its interiors were yet to be seen. The latest spy pictures surfaced online give us a glimpse of its cabin and though the dash and central console are still under wraps, we get a subtle idea of the layout and design of the cabin.

The MG Gloster is expected to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen and connected car tech.

First things first, the dashboard is a bit upright and sports a 12.3-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system which is been camouflaged. We already know that even the Gloster will be a connected car so expect this screen to give you access to majority of the connected car features. The wraps on the screen continue to the bottom covering almost the entire central console, though the chrome finished gear knob is inevitable and a close look at the central console gives away the driving mode buttons. Since the picture has been taken from the driver's side window, it offers a good view of the steering wheel which features audio and cruise control buttons among others and the MG logo in the centre has been covered. We also get a conservative view of the rear passenger area which gives us a hint of the ample space inside the cabin.

The MG Gloster will ride on 19-inch alloy wheels.

We still don't have any clarity about the specifications of the Gloster, but the China-spec SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 220 bhp and 360 Nm and a 6-speed automatic and 6-speed manual transmission are on offer. It also gets a bi-turbo diesel engine that makes 212 bhp and 480 Nm, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Both engines are expected to make their way to the MG Gloster.

