India To Get Its First-Ever BMW Estate: M5 Touring '100 Jahre Nurburgring' Edition Launch Soon

BMW has sprung a surprise for enthusiasts of its M cars in India by announcing the imminent launch of the M5 Touring. This marks the first instance – in nearly two full decades of BMW's presence in our market – of a BMW estate going on sale in India. The M5 Touring coming to our shores is part of BMW's ‘100 Jahre Nurburgring’ limited-edition series, which also includes the M2, M3 and M4 families, and celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Nurburgring Nordschleife racetrack in Germany.

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