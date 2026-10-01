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India To Get Its First-Ever BMW Estate: M5 Touring '100 Jahre Nurburgring' Edition Launch Soon

Amaan Ahmed
last published date : 1 October 2026, 19:31 IST
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India To Get Its First-Ever BMW Estate: M5 Touring '100 Jahre Nurburgring' Edition Launch Soon
Highlights
  • Limited-edition M5 Touring celebrates 100 years of the Nurburgring.
  • Plug-in hybrid estate can go from 0 to 100 kmph in under 4 seconds.
  • Expected to be priced upwards of Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).

BMW has sprung a surprise for enthusiasts of its M cars in India by announcing the imminent launch of the M5 Touring. This marks the first instance – in nearly two full decades of BMW's presence in our market – of a BMW estate going on sale in India. The M5 Touring coming to our shores is part of BMW's ‘100 Jahre Nurburgring’ limited-edition series, which also includes the M2, M3 and M4 families, and celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Nurburgring Nordschleife racetrack in Germany.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.

# BMW M5# BMW M5 Touring# M5 Touring# BMW Estate# Estate cars# Estates in India# Luxury cars# Luxury Cars In India# German Cars# Nurburgring# Nurburgring Nordschleife# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars
Amaan Ahmed
Amaan Ahmed

With the automotive universe on the cusp of a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, Amaan believes that the present is the most exciting of times for a motoring enthusiast. Having spent nearly a decade covering the auto sector for several leading publications including BBC TopGear and Firstpost, he is now deeply invested into the electric vehicle space, as the learnings to be made are immense. Amaan also enjoys sport nearly as much as he enjoys cars, bikes, and hopes to be at the Isle of Man TT someday.

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