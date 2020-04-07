New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian Challenger Recalled In The US

As many as 616 new Indian Challenger motorcycles have been recalled due to an issue with lubrication of the engine output shaft bearing.

Indian Motorcycle's newest motorcycle, the 2020 Indian Challenger, has been recalled

Highlights

  • The recall is due to insufficient lubricants in the output shaft bearing
  • As many as 616 new Indian Challenger motorcycles are affected
  • Dealers will inspect, lubricate and replace the bearing if needed

Indian Motorcycle has recalled its newest motorcycle, the Indian Challenger, in the US, due to a potential issue in the engine output shaft bearing. According to a recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the engine output shaft bearing may not have been sufficiently lubricated during the motorcycle's assembly. This could potentially lead to the bearing malfunctioning and to a sudden deceleration, which, in most extreme cases, could cause the rider to crash. According to the information published by NHTSA, around one percent of 616 units of the new 2020 Indian Challenger could be affected by the problem.

As many as 616 new Indian Challenger motorcycles have been affected by the recall

According to Indian Motorcycle, should the motorcycle present the flaw, it will do so with very low mileage, in other words, very few kilometres (or miles) on the odometer. The number of bikes which have been affected by the recall are the bikes which may not have undergone a quality audit process, since they were built prior to the correction in assembly that provides sufficient initial lubrication. The Challenger models not included in the recall either underwent a quality audit, or were built after the correction in assembly that provides the correct amount of initial lubrication to the engine output shaft.

Indian Motorcycle says owners of a 2020 Indian Challenger with less than 50 miles on the odometer should not use their motorcycles, and instead make arrangements to have the bike towed to a local Indian dealership where the bearing will be properly lubricated and any required fixes will be performed. Both the service and the vehicle's transportation will be performed free of charge for the owner. Motorcycles with more than 50 miles on the odometer will not require a repair, and can either be inspected by a dealer, or the owner can self-report the odometer reading directly to Indian Motorcycle.

