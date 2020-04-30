New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian FTR 1200 Carbon Teased Ahead Of Global Reveal

Indian Motorcycle has teased the FTR 1200 Carbon ahead of its global reveal. As the name suggests, the FTR Carbon is a special edition variant of the regular FTR 1200. The motorcycle will make its global debut on May 1, 2020.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Indian FTR Carbon will be revealed on May 1, 2020

Highlights

  • The Indian FTR Carbon will get a bunch of carbon fibre parts
  • Expect it to be special edition model, with limited numbers
  • It will most probably continue with the same engine as well

Indian Motorcycle will take the wraps off the Indian FTR Carbon on May 1, 2020. The company recently released a short teaser video of the FTR Carbon and as the name suggests, the motorcycle will be getting a range of carbon fibre parts. The teaser video shows the fuel tank of the motorcycle getting a nice dollop of carbon fibre. We believe it will be a special edition model and will be made in limited numbers. The Indian FTR 1200 is a street tracker, based on the very successful FTR750 flat-track motorcycle which has dominated the American flat-track racing scene over the last few years.

Also Read: Indian FTR 1200 First Ride Review

Indian

Indian Bikes

Scout Bobber

FTR 1200

Scout

Scout Sixty

Roadmaster

Chieftain Dark Horse

Chief Dark Horse

Roadmaster Elite

Chief Vintage

Springfield

Chief Classic

Chieftain

Chieftain Elite

The FTR 1200 range gets a 1,203 cc V-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and pumps out 120 bhp along with 120 Nm of peak torque! The engine used is the one on the Scout but gets up to 80 per cent new components. There is a six-speed gearbox on offer. We expect the FTR Carbon to use the same engine and components as well. The FTR 1200 S gets a host of premium features such as Bosch stability control with a six-axis inertial sensor along with lean sensitive traction control and ABS, three riding modes (Sport, Standard and Rain) and a 4.3-inch full-colour touchscreen instrument console.

Also Read: Indian FTR 1200 S & FTR 1200 S Race Replica Launched

0 Comments

Indian Motorcycle India launched the Indian FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica in India last year. The Indian FTR 1200 S is priced at ₹ 15.99 lakh while the FTR 1200 S Race Replica is priced at ₹ 17.99 lakh. These are of course BS4 prices and the company is yet to reveal the prices of BS6 models in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Indian Scout Bobber with Immediate Rivals

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian
Scout Bobber

Popular Indian Bikes

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
₹ 11.99 Lakh *
Indian FTR 1200
Indian FTR 1200
₹ 15.99 - 17.99 Lakh *
Indian Scout
Indian Scout
₹ 12.7 Lakh *
Indian Scout Sixty
Indian Scout Sixty
₹ 11 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster
Indian Roadmaster
₹ 39 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
₹ 29.99 Lakh *
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
₹ 18.81 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster Elite
Indian Roadmaster Elite
₹ 48 Lakh *
Indian Chief Vintage
Indian Chief Vintage
₹ 25.33 Lakh *
Indian Springfield
Indian Springfield
₹ 33.5 Lakh *
Indian Chief Classic
Indian Chief Classic
₹ 21.3 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain
Indian Chieftain
₹ 32.01 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain Elite
Indian Chieftain Elite
₹ 38 Lakh *
View More
x
Skoda Octavia RS 245 Sold Out In India
Skoda Octavia RS 245 Sold Out In India
Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It
Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It
Coronavirus Lockdown: Meru Cabs And Flipkart Join Hands To Deliver Essentials
Coronavirus Lockdown: Meru Cabs And Flipkart Join Hands To Deliver Essentials
Jeep Grand Compass 7-Seater SUV Details Leaked In Brazil
Jeep Grand Compass 7-Seater SUV Details Leaked In Brazil
Select your City
or select from popular cities