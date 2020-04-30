Indian FTR 1200 Carbon Teased Ahead Of Global Reveal

Indian Motorcycle will take the wraps off the Indian FTR Carbon on May 1, 2020. The company recently released a short teaser video of the FTR Carbon and as the name suggests, the motorcycle will be getting a range of carbon fibre parts. The teaser video shows the fuel tank of the motorcycle getting a nice dollop of carbon fibre. We believe it will be a special edition model and will be made in limited numbers. The Indian FTR 1200 is a street tracker, based on the very successful FTR750 flat-track motorcycle which has dominated the American flat-track racing scene over the last few years.

The FTR 1200 range gets a 1,203 cc V-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and pumps out 120 bhp along with 120 Nm of peak torque! The engine used is the one on the Scout but gets up to 80 per cent new components. There is a six-speed gearbox on offer. We expect the FTR Carbon to use the same engine and components as well. The FTR 1200 S gets a host of premium features such as Bosch stability control with a six-axis inertial sensor along with lean sensitive traction control and ABS, three riding modes (Sport, Standard and Rain) and a 4.3-inch full-colour touchscreen instrument console.

Indian Motorcycle India launched the Indian FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica in India last year. The Indian FTR 1200 S is priced at ₹ 15.99 lakh while the FTR 1200 S Race Replica is priced at ₹ 17.99 lakh. These are of course BS4 prices and the company is yet to reveal the prices of BS6 models in India.

