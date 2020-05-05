Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally Listed On Company's India Website

The Indian FTR Carbon had its global unveil on May 1, 2020. It is now the flagship model in the Indian FTR range and while the design and engine specifications stay the same, it gets a bunch of new carbon fibre body panels, adding to the sporty flavour of the motorcycle. The good news is that the Indian FTR Carbon has been listed on the Indian Motorcycle India's website along with the Indian FTR Rally. This could be an indication that the motorcycles will be launched in India in the near future.

(Like the name suggests, the FTR Carbon gets a bunch of carbon fibre body parts)

Like we said, the Indian FTR Carbon gets carbon fibre bodywork. The front fender, headlamp nacelle, fuel tank, airbox covers, passenger seat cowl are all made of carbon fibre. The motorcycle also gets a new 'shotgun' style Titanium Akrapovic covers and an 'FTR Carbon' brand plate on the fuel tank. The FTR Carbon continues to get the same 1,203 cc V-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and pumps out 120 bhp along with 120 Nm of peak torque.

(The Indian FTR 1200 Rally has been listed on the company's India website as well)

Along with the FTR Carbon, the FTR Rally has been listed on the India website of Indian motorcycle. The FTR 1200 Rally looks more of a scrambler than a flat-tracker. It gets ProTaper handlebars, which are 50 mm higher. The alloy wheels are swapped out for Aluminium spoke wheels wrapped in knobby Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber. The FTR 1200 Rally also gets a new Titanium smoke paint scheme along with the Indian headdress logo along with a brown seat, giving the motorcycle a stripped out retro look. The engine on the FTR Rally stays the same as on other FTR models.

While there is no clear timeline on the launch of the Indian FTR Carbon and the Indian FTR Rally, we expect them to be launched later in 2020 or in early 2021. Currently, the FTR 1200 S and the 1200 S Race Replica are priced at ₹ 15.99 lakh and ₹ 17.99 lakh respectively. So expect the Rally and the Carbon to be priced at least a lakh or so higher. Expect these two models to come to India in very limited numbers.

