Indian Supercross Racing League Season 3 Provisional Calendar Confirmed
- The season will run from December 2026 to February 2027
- ISRL Season 3 will feature three race weekends
- Indian riders will compete alongside international riders from six continents
The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has confirmed the provisional calendar for Season 3. The event will take place in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India. The championship will comprise three rounds, with each round scheduled to take place over two days.
The opening round is scheduled for December 19 and 20, 2026, followed by the second round on January 23 and 24, 2027. The third and final round is scheduled for February 6 and 7, 2027. Venues for all three rounds are yet to be announced.
Each race weekend will include official practice sessions, qualifying heats and main races. Indian riders will compete alongside international riders representing six continents.
The third season will also introduce an Indian Futures category and a new franchise.
According to ISRL, these additions are aimed at expanding the championship and providing a platform for Indian racing talent.
ISRL has also announced the return of Fan Parks for Season 3, offering spectator activities and opportunities to engage with the sport, riders and teams beyond the racing action.
ISRL said the last season attracted more than 55,000 spectators across its three rounds. Season 3 will continue to combine international participation with Indian riders as the league enters its third season.
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