India's Fuel Consumption Falls 18% As Coronavirus Curbs Energy Demand

India's petroleum product consumption fell 17.79 per cent to 16.08 million tonnes in March as diesel, petrol and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) demand fell, according to official data.

  • India's fuel consumption in March shrank by 18%, lowest for the decade
India's fuel consumption in March shrank by 18 per cent, the biggest decline in more than a decade, as a nationwide lockdown halted economic activity and travel. India's petroleum product consumption fell 17.79 per cent to 16.08 million tonnes in March as diesel, petrol and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) demand fell, according to official data released on Thursday.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: How Petrol And Diesel Prices Have Been Affected

Diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country, saw demand contract by 24.23 per cent to 5.65 million tonnes. This is the biggest fall in diesel consumption the country has recorded as most trucks went off-road and railways stopped plying trains.

Petrol sales dropped 16.37 per cent to 2.15 million tonnes as the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 took most cars and two-wheelers off the road. However, the country's consumption of liquefied petroleum gas or cooking gas rose 1.7 per cent in March from a year earlier to about 2.3 million tonnes.

