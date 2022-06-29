  • Home
Tata Motors has plans to launch 10 electric models by 2025 while Jaguar Land Rover's Jaguar brand is set to go all-electric by 2025
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
29-Jun-22 09:44 PM IST
India's Tata Group Readying Plan For Battery Company In India, Abroad banner

 India's tech-to-autos Tata Group is drawing up plans to launch a battery company in India and abroad, its chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday, as Tata deepens its push to build electric vehicles. 

The group is making a transition towards sustainability across businesses which includes a clean mobility push at Tata Motors and its British luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover, Chandrasekaran said at an industry event.

To meet stringent climate goals, automakers globally are pursuing zero-emission strategies by also investing in batteries and their raw material supply chain. 

Tata Motors, India's biggest electric carmaker, has plans to launch 10 electric models by 2025, whereas Jaguar Land Rover's luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and the carmaker will launch e-models of its entire lineup by 2030.

"Pressure on making the climate transition is only going to increase, deadlines will only get advanced going forward," he said, adding that the Tata group will soon announce its goal towards becoming carbon neutral.

The battery "blueprint" is part of a broader plan to be "future ready" by investing in renewable energy, hydrogen, storage solutions and the circular economy, he said.

 (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

