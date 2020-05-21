New Cars and Bikes in India

Italdesign Unveils The Production-Ready Nissan GT-R 50

The success achieved in the months following the presentation of the project drove Nissan and Italdesign to decide to launch production of the road version in a limited series of 50 units. The first vehicles will be delivered to customers in late 2020 and early 2021.

| Published:
We've seen the prototype of the car and then many a renderings and of course, the excitement has now been culminated by the production version of the car. Italdesign has revealed Nissan GT-R 50 in the celebratory edition limited to fifty units. The Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign is the result of the collaboration with the Japanese car manufacturer that began in 2018 with the creation of the prototype of the same name. The success achieved in the months following the presentation of the project drove Nissan and Italdesign to decide to launch production of the road version in a limited series of 50 units. The first vehicles will be delivered to customers in late 2020 and early 2021.

The Nissan GT-R50 will be limited to 50 units 

Nissan collaborated with Italdesign to create the model, based on the latest Nissan GT-R NISMO, in commemoration of the 50th anniversaries of the GT-R in 2019 and Italdesign in 2018. Powering each GT-R50 by Italdesign is a NISMO-tuned 710 bhp churning hand-built 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V6. The company says that customer demand for the production version of the car is strong, with a significant number of deposits already taken, and customers across the globe are in the process of selecting personal specifications for their vehicles. Customers will be able to choose a livery inspired to the GT-Rs that made the history of the brand. That will make the already limited car - of which only 50 will be produced - even more attractive to collectors. A limited number of reservations for the remaining models are still available.

Customers will be able to choose a livery inspired to the GT-Rs that made the history of the brand 

Jorg Astalosch, Italdesign CEO, said, "This is a very special day - said - after extremely difficult weeks for everyone. After we had to renounce to the world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show and, after the partial stop of our production activities due to COVID-19, in early May we have returned 100% operative and can confirm the delivery of the first cars between the end of this year and early 2021, as planned."

