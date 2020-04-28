Italian Motorcycle Brands Resume Operations

As new cases of COVID-19 being to drop across parts of Europe, in Italy, one of the worst affected countries, two-wheeler brands have started to come out of lockdown, and there's now looking forward to resuming manufacturing. While officially, the coronavirus pandemic is still very much on, in many parts of the world, restrictions on lockdown are beginning to be eased as well as restrictions on movement. The motorcycle and scooter industry in Italy is now beginning to slowly crawl back towards a sense of normalcy with mainstream brands beginning to resume operations, even though with limited staff and government restrictions on social distancing and other measures.

Ducati has begun operations at the Borgo Panigale plant from April 27, 2020. Ducati has announced a staggered return to work for staff, with employees of support functions continuing to work remotely. Workshop staff will return to work, followed by engine assembly staff, and finally, the assembly line workers will resume their roles at the main manufacturing facility in Bologna. Employees in roles such as marketing, IT and commercial activities will continue to function remotely, the Italian motorcycle brand said in a statement.

MV Agusta, a motorcycle brand known for its exclusive and premium models, is looking to get back on the shop floor. MV Agusta has set its sights on increasing production from 5,000 bikes per year to 25,000 bikes in the next few years. The biggest of the Italian manufacturers, the Piaggio group, which owns Aprilia, Vespa and the Moto Guzzi brands, has also started working with their trade union to define a new working protocol with the safety of staff in mind. With mainstream Italian manufacturers resuming operations to manufacture bikes again, it looks like only a matter of time when other brands which had also suspended production due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume operations.

