Italjet To Be Launched in India With Three Dragster Scooter Models

Italian scooter manufacturer Italjet showcased its Dragster scooter models at the EICMA 2026 show in Milan. The big news is that the Italian scooter brand is getting ready to enter the Indian market with a strategic partnership with Motohaus India, which also markets the Brixton Motorcycles brand and VLF. Motohaus India plans to introduce three models from Italjet’s Dragster range – the Dragster 300, Dragster 459 and Dragster 700.

All three Dragster models are performance-oriented scooters with a futuristic design, with an exposed tubular steel trellis frame, aggressive bodywork and an unconventional chassis layout, with the mechanical structure forming part of the overall styling rather than being concealed under conventional bodywork. All three Dragster models will be launched in a phased manner in India. All Dragster models get full LED lighting and TFT instrumentation, with the higher capacity models also getting additional electronic rider assistance systems.

Italjet Dragster 300

The Dragster 300 is powered by a 278 cc, liquid-cooled engine which puts out 23 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 26 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The scooter features Italjet’s Independent Steering System (ISS) which is a unique feature in steering architecture and chassis design. The Dragster 300 also gets Brembo braking hardware with ABS.

Italjet Dragster 459

Moving up the range is the Dragster 459, which has a larger engine and more sophisticated transmission system, called the SmartShift transmission. This offers an electronically controlled system to offer both automatic operation and manual-style gear selection through handlebar-mounted paddle shifters. The Dragster 459 gets a 449 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine producing around 47 bhp and 41 Nm.

Italjet Dragster 700 Twin Premium

The top-spec model in the Italjet line-up for India will be the Dragster 700 Twin Premium. As the name suggests, it is powered by a 698 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine which produces 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The Dragster 700 comes with a conventional 6-speed manual gearbox. Suspension set-up on both the 459 and 700 models comprise Marzocchi USD forks and Marzocchi rear monoshock.

All three Italjet models are expected to make their debut at the India Bike Week on December 4 and 5, 2026. The scooters will be assembled at Motohaus India’s manufacturing facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and deliveries are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2027. Model specifications for the India-spec trims of the scooters, pricing, availability and other details will be announced at a later stage.

car&bike Take

Italian scooter brand Italjet isn’t entirely new to India. Kinetic Engineering Limited made and launched Italjet scooters in India following a strategic alliance in the early 2000s. Kinetic had acquired production and distribution rights for as many as seven Italjet scooters under the agreement signed in 2004.

The most prominent result of this partnership was the Kinetic Blaze 165, launched in 2006. The Blaze was based on the Italjet Milennium platform and featured a 165 cc engine. Another consideration for Kinetic was the Italjet Jupiter, featuring a liquid-cooled 250 cc engine with around 25 bhp and disc brakes. If the Italjet Jupiter had seen commercial launch, it would have been one of the most powerful two-wheelers available on sale at that time in India. The Blaze initially grabbed attention in the Indian two-wheeler market, and received good response, but eventually the partnership didn’t succeed commercially and was eventually phased out.