Italy Two-Wheeler Market Crashes 66 Per Cent In March 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Italian two-wheeler market hard. Italy, the worst affected country in Europe by the COVID-19 outbreak, forced two-wheeler dealers to shut shop, ending in the market resulting in a near collapse. Registrations of motorcycle and scooters in the third month of the year totaled 8,512 in all, a 66 per cent decline from registrations recorded in the same month a year ago. Motorcycle sales in Italy suffered more during March 2020, with 3,807 motorcycles registered during the month, a decline of 69.5 per cent. Scooter sales registered a drop of 62.7 per cent, although registration volumes were slightly higher at 4,701 units.

The Honda Africa Twin was the second most popular motorcycle in Italy in March 2020

The effects of lockdown in March 2020 in Italy was somewhat cushioned by positive sales in the first two months of 2020 - in January and February. Despite this, the overall two-wheeler market recoded a decline of 24.7 per cent in the first quarter of the calendar year 2020. Total two-wheelers, including both scooters and motorcycles above 50 cc, registered in the first quarter numbered 41,298 vehicles. Scooter registrations alone accounted for 21,783, but was a decline of 21.9 per cent, compared to the same quarter a year ago. Motorcycle registrations of 19,476 fell 27.6 per cent in the first quarter, compared to the same three months of 2019.

The only positive news in the Italian two-wheeler market was from 50 cc mopeds. In the first three months of 2020, registrations of mopeds totaled 4,023, still a 8.2 per cent growth over the first three months on 2019. However, in February 2020, moped registrations were up 52.6 per cent, compared to registrations of 50 cc mopeds in the same month of 2019. In April too, the industry is expected to post negative growth, with Italy still reeling under the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among the best-selling motorcycles in Italy, are the BMW R 1250 GS in top position, followed by the Honda Africa Twin in second position, and the third position held by the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure. Among the scooters, the Honda SH 150 remained in first position, followed by the Piaggio Beverly 300 in second position and the Yamaha TMax in third position.

